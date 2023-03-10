5 Park Avenue jeans for men you should have in your wardrobe

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When it comes to garments, it is not just women who are particular about fabric quality and fit type. Men too are equally conscious about these things. A pair of jeans is one such garment that a person buys thinking that they will get a wear out of it for years to come. A good pair of jeans helps one feel more confident in their skin. One should never compromise on the quality of fabric. It should be breathable, stretchable and durable as well. A wardrobe staple, building an enviable collection of jeans will prove rewarding.
To help you with some options, we have listed down some options below. They come in different colour options. Park Avenue is one brand that is known for offering comfort, quality and confidence too. Scroll below to take a look at our selections. They all are made from cotton blend fabric.
Park Avenue Dark Grey Jeans
This pair of jeans is available in regular fit. It comes in dark grey colour and can help break monotony if all you have if black and blue jeans in your wardrobe. Perfect for everyday casual wear, men from different age groups can find great utility from it. It is made from cotton blend fabric that is super breathable and durable.
Park Avenue Fancy Blue Jeans
The fancy blue colour of the jeans will make for a decent addition to your wardrobe. It is available in regular fit. Men wearing this will feel confident in their skin and exude the same through their body language. It can be machine washed. The fit of the garment is flattering indeed. Made from cotton blend fabric, this one can easily last for years to come.
Park Avenue Dark Blue Jeans
This pair of jeans promises great comfort and comes in a flattering fit. The dark blue colour of the apparel will make for a great addition to your collection of jeans. Perfect to elevate your everyday style quotient, this one is made from cotton blend fabric and can be machine washed. Not only will you get a good wear out of it, you will also feel more confident in your skin wearing this.
Park Avenue Men Jeans
If you're a modern man of today who likes to experiment when it comes to colours, this one will make for a great pick indeed. Available in regular fit and in green colour, it is perfect to wear in casual wear. You can machine wash this pair of jeans. You can wear this with a number of top wear options in striking colours to round off the look in style.
Park Avenue Black Jeans
This pair of jeans for men is available in regular fit. It is made from cotton blend fabric. It comes in a stunning black colour that will not fade away with time. Comfortable to wear, this will make for a decent purchase. The fabric quality is great and durable too. It can be machine washed and worn in daily wear.
|Product
|Price
|Park Avenue Dark Grey Jeans (Size: 34)-PCYA00723-G6
|₹ 1,859
|Park Avenue Fancy Blue Jeans (Size: 32)-PCYX00716-B9
|₹ 1,859
|Park Avenue Dark Blue Jeans (Size: 38)-PCYC00716-B8
|₹ 1,439
|Park Avenue Men's Regular Jeans (PCYA00698-N6_Green_S)
|₹ 1,369
|Park Avenue Black Jeans (Size: 32)-PCYA00725-K9
|₹ 1,739
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.