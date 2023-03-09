Story Saved
Mufti jeans for men have flattering fits and use great quality fabric

  By Shreya Garg
  Published on Mar 09, 2023 13:37 IST
Summary:

Looking for a good quality jeans for men from which you can get a good wear for years to come? Try Mufti jeans for men. Read on to take a look at our picks from the category.

Mufti jeans for men are made from great quality fabric.

A good pair of jeans is like a best friend that can serve as a perfect companion for years. Both men and women are always on the lookout for a pair of jeans that fits well, complements with most top wear in different colours, makes one feel confident in their skin and so on. The quality of fabric should also be of paramount importance. It should be soft and breathable and, at no time, should the fit of the garment restrict one's movement even in the slightest manner. Mufti is one such brand where one can find a range of good pairs of jeans at nominal prices.

You can also find striking colour options in jeans from this brand. Scroll on if you're looking for affordable options without compromising on quality of fabric and fit. All of them are perfect for casual wear and what we can assure you of is that you will get a good wear out of them.

Mufti Men Jeans
This pair of jeans comes in skinny fit. It comes with zip and button closure. Available in dark blue colour, this one is perfect for everyday casual wear. One can easily get a good wear out of it. A lot of top wear options in different colours will go well with this pair of jeans. Besides, the fabric quality is good and durable.

Mufti Men's Skinny Jeans (FLJ-1256_Dark Blue_36)
1,764 3,599
Mufti Men Jeans
This pair of jeans is available in skinny fit. The black colour of the jeans will go well with different colours in the top wear segment. It can be machine washed. Thanks to its flattering git, men will feel confident in their skin. The quality of the fabric is of great quality and durable too. It can be worn in casual wear.

Mufti Men's Skinny Jeans (FLJ-1259_Black_30)
1,666 3,399
Mufti Men's Carrot Regular Jeans
There's nothing that feels more comfortable and flattering than a good pair of jeans. Available in a colour variant of blue, this one has a regular fit and will make for a great addition to your wardrobe. It will elevate your everyday style quotient. It can be machine washed. Not only will you get a good wear out of it, you will also feel more confident in your skin wearing this.

Mufti Men's Carrot Regular Jeans (MFT-28147-M-61-BLUE Dark_61-Blue 34)
1,813 3,699
MUFTI Mens Ankle Length/Slim Fit Jeans
This pair of jeans is available in slim fit. It comes with zip and button closure. It is an ankle length garment that is perfect to wear in casual wear. The charcoal colour of the garment will break the monotony and also go well with most shirts and t-shirts in different colours. You can machine wash this pair of jeans.

Mufti Men's Slim Jeans (FLJ-1281_Charcoal_34)
2,107 4,299
MUFTI Mens Super Slim Fit Jeans
This pair of jeans for men is available in slim fit. It is made from 78% cotton, 20% polyester and 2% elastane fabrics. It comes with five pockets and will look flattering on men from different age groups. Available in Deep Blue colour option, this will make for a decent purchase. The fabric quality is great and durable too.

MUFTI Blue Mens Super Slim Fit Jeans
1,764 3,599
