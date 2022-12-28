Amazon end of season sale: Avail up to 65% discount on handbags for women

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
There are few things that women can't resist - clothes, jewellery, perfumes, shoes and handbags. We will concentrate on handbags. A woman may have half a dozen handbags but she can rarely resist another one. If that is the case, then now is the time to indulge oneself. That's because Amazon end of season sale is currently live and you can get attractive discounts on a whole range of products, ranging from clothes, shoes, beauty products to handbags.
We have bunched together a group of handbags, listed on the e-commerce platform, that you will find hard to resist. Some of the brands are big names like Hidesign and Zouk while others are relatively lesser known brands like Exotic. The bags we have selected come in different styles - sling bags, laptop handbags, shoulder bags and tote bags.
Take a look at our list and go for ones that you like.
Exotic Dualtone Women Sling Bag
This is a pretty-looking handbag and can be used as a sling bag. One can also use it as a hand-held handbag. Its outer material is polyurethane and it can be used on different occasions, both ethnic or traditional. It is available in seven colours - namely blue, black, cream, green, grey, maroon and peach. It has a 56% discount on it.
ZOUK Office Bag for Women for 15.6 inch Laptop
Every woman needs an office bag that fits a laptop in it as well. This is a handmade handbag, made using vegan leather. This pretty-looking bag features Mughal motif and can easily become one of your most prized possessions.One can use it as a handbag or as a professional bag. It can fit a laptop of up to 15.6 inches and is perfect for Macbook, Chromebook, iPad, tablet, HP, Lenovo, Dell etc. It is available at 65% discount.
Isle Locada By Hidesign Women's SHOULDER BAG
This is a handbag made of leather and is an uber chic fashion accessory. This is a purple-coloured shoulder bag, and comes with a zip closure and a handle. This bag has two compartments and one pocket. It has the following dimension: 21 cm (height) x 23 cm (length) x 10 cm (width). This handbag is available at 53% discount.
The Clownfish Lorna Printed handicraft Fabric Handbag for Women
This is a tote bag for women and features printed motifs. Handcrafted fabric has been used to make it. This is a spacious, sturdy and stylish handbag and is ideal as an office bag, as a daily use bag and for travel. It comes with durable reinforced fittings like metal zippers, pullers and buckles. Its double handle is sturdy enough to take the weight. It is available in 16 different prints. You can get this piece of handbag at 65% discount.
DailyObjects Unisex City Compact Fleet Canvas Laptop Messenger Bag
Here's another laptop bag which you can't miss. This laptop messenger bag is made using canvas with leather handles and adjustable straps. The canvas comes with cotton inner lining. It has enough space to keep other essentials along with your laptop and is safe and handy. Its adjustable strap can easily be detached. It is available in blue, beige, green and red. It is available at 34% discount.
|Product
|Price
|Exotic Dualtone Women Sling Bag
|₹2,999
|ZOUK Office Bag for Women for 15.6 inch Laptop
|₹4,863
|Isle Locada By Hidesign Women's SHOULDER BAG
|₹5,995
|The Clownfish Lorna Printed handicraft Fabric Handbag for Women
|₹3,999
|DailyObjects Unisex City Compact Fleet Canvas Laptop Messenger Bag
|₹4,999
