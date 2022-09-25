Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 80% off on women's fashion items

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Almost every woman has an inherent liking for fashionable clothes, accessories, stilettos and so on. For them, shopping for apparels and accessories is a guilty pleasure, a mood booster and a feel good exercise that they simply can't never get enough of. And why shouldn't one indulge in fashion? After all, how one dresses and what accessories one wears is an extension of one's personality. A well-dressed person naturally feels more confident in their skin and feels optimistic too.
A good news for all our girl pals out there is that Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here and as part of it, one can get attractive discounts on a range of items. Starting from sunglasses, ethnic wear, sarees, jewellery to footwear - you name it, and you will find a plethora of options from each category available at prices that you will love.
To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a list below of our favourites. They all will elevate your style, we assure you.
GUESS Butterfly Gradient Women's Sunglasses
This pair of sunglasses for women from Guess has a large frame and is an absolute statement wear. Its frame colour is transparent, whereas that of the lens’ is brown. The latter is made from good quality polycarbonate. A chic fashion accessory, this one is available at a whopping 80% off. Trust us when we say this pair would enhance your overall look in a jiffy.
RIVER by Narendra Kumar Premium Designer Floral Print Dress
Looking for that printed dress that ranks high on simplicity and comfort quotient? Well your search is likely to end with this dress. It comes in chic green colour with a gorgeous print all over it. It will look good on women cutting across all age groups. There is 61% off available on this dress. It is a must buy and you must go for it.
Zeneme Rhodium Plated Silver Toned Jewellery Set
You will fall in love with this jewellery set at first sight. It comes with a rhodium plating and American diamonds studded in it. Beautiful and statement wear, you can throw on this necklace and earrings on a saree, Indo-western wear or lehenga, among other sartorial options, to enhance your overall look and beauty. Grab it at 78% off. It is a must buy. This is a steal!
BIBA Womens Round Neck Embroidered Skirt and Top Set
This attire from BIBA screams ‘summer’ and will make for a refreshing addition to every woman’s wardrobe. This set comes with a pretty red colour top and an embroidered skirt. Even without wearing it, you can tell how comfortable and easy-breezy it is. You can go for minimal accessories or no accessories at all - and trust us, you will look great both ways. Avail 58% off on this attire.
FASHIMO Women Pump Stiletto Heels
This pair of heels is an easy yes for any woman. It features an eye-catching print on it and is available in a slew of colour options. Its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers and it has a medium shoe width. Comfortable, stylish and trendy - you will look great in this pair of heels. Grab it at 48% off right away.
|Product
|Price
|GUESS Butterfly Gradient Women's Sunglasses
|₹9,990.00
|RIVER by Narendra Kumar Premium Designer Women's Floral Print Dress
|₹4,099.00
|Zeneme Rhodium Plated Silver Toned Jewellery Set
|₹4,999.00
|BIBA Womens Round Neck Embroidered Skirt and Top Set
|₹6,500.00
|FASHIMO Women Pump Stiletto Heels
|₹999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.