Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on hair care items: Get up to 47% off

Hair woes are a matter of constant concern for all of us. No other part of our bodies other than face is a marker of beauty as hair. From time immemorial, people have obsessed about the beauty of hair - just glance through poetry from across the world and you are likely to find many instances and examples of a woman's beauty being extolled by the virtue of the beauty of her hair. No wonder, all of us invest so much of our time and energy in taking care of our 'crowning glory'.

Thankfully, the markets today are flooded with products that ensure our hair is in fine condition. Of particular interest are shampoos. Today, shampoos don't just cleanse the scalp and hair, they also hydrate and nourish hair. There are many hair styling products available in the markets too which help us enhance the attractiveness of our hair and overall appearance.

If you are keen on stocking some such products, then now is a good time as Amazon is having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - and available is a whole range of hair care and styling products at heavily discounted rates. We have put together a list of such products that you are sure to find interesting. Take a look.

Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Express Spa Range

This is a pack of two bottles, which includes a shampoo and an oil. Both contain onion extracts, known to work like magic in hair fall control. Both these products come loaded with vitamin E and Plant Keratin. These ingredients prevent hair damage and add strength and shine. It also has another ingredient called Redensyl and collectively, all these three help boost hair growth as well. There's a 35% discount on this product.