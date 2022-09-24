Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on hair care items: Get up to 47% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Hair woes are a matter of constant concern for all of us. No other part of our bodies other than face is a marker of beauty as hair. From time immemorial, people have obsessed about the beauty of hair - just glance through poetry from across the world and you are likely to find many instances and examples of a woman's beauty being extolled by the virtue of the beauty of her hair. No wonder, all of us invest so much of our time and energy in taking care of our 'crowning glory'.
Thankfully, the markets today are flooded with products that ensure our hair is in fine condition. Of particular interest are shampoos. Today, shampoos don't just cleanse the scalp and hair, they also hydrate and nourish hair. There are many hair styling products available in the markets too which help us enhance the attractiveness of our hair and overall appearance.
If you are keen on stocking some such products, then now is a good time as Amazon is having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - and available is a whole range of hair care and styling products at heavily discounted rates. We have put together a list of such products that you are sure to find interesting. Take a look.
Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Express Spa Range
This is a pack of two bottles, which includes a shampoo and an oil. Both contain onion extracts, known to work like magic in hair fall control. Both these products come loaded with vitamin E and Plant Keratin. These ingredients prevent hair damage and add strength and shine. It also has another ingredient called Redensyl and collectively, all these three help boost hair growth as well. There's a 35% discount on this product.
Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo
Here's another fine option for hair care. It comes infused with Keratin and Argan oil, both of which combine to give you smooth and silky hair. Apart from this, it also nourishes the hair and helps controls frizz, which the makers say, can stay that way for up to three days. Thanks to its lower Sulphate formula, it is suitable for both natural and chemically-treated hair. This shampoo has a discount of 45% on it.
L'Oréal Paris Shampoo
The rigours of a modern life can mean that we are left with very little time for hair care. Hence the need for a specialised shampoo for for damaged and weak hair. That is exactly what this product does - this Total Repair 5 shampoo is meant to deal with damaged, dry, lifeless, dull and weak hair. Additionally, it also tackles issues like hair fall, dryness, roughness and split ends. Its pro-Keratin and Ceramide formula also sees to it that hair fibre is restored, resulting in stronger and silkier hair with healthy-looking shine. There's a 47% off on this product.
Head & Shoulders, Anti-Hairfall, Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
As the name suggests this shampoo not just cleanse the hair, it also works in preventing hair fall and in dandruff control. In fact the makers say it is capable of giving up to 100% dandruff-free hair. Another benefit of using this shampoo is that it prevents hair breakage. It also rescues hair from damage and dullness. This shampoo is also a mild product and can be used daily. Get 52% off on this product.
Bajaj Almonds Drops Hair Oil
The goodness of a champi is known to every Indian. A good oil massage can calm the nerves, relax the mind and rejuvenate the muscles. Additionally, oil helps nourish the hair. The makers claim his Almond oil contains 6 times more vitamin E than normal and greatly helps reduce hair fall, resulting in beautiful and strong hair. It is light hair oil and doesn't make the hair sticky. This has a 30% off on it.
|Product
|Price
|Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Express Spa Range
|₹748
|Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo
|₹1,035
|L'Oréal Paris Shampoo
|₹799
|Head & Shoulders, Anti-Hairfall, Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
|₹699
|Bajaj Almonds Drops Hair Oil
|₹435
