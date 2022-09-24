Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on hair care items: Get up to 47% off

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: On offer are attractive discounts on a whole range of hair care and styling products. Go for it.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Shampoos and hair oils are available at mega discounted rates.

Hair woes are a matter of constant concern for all of us. No other part of our bodies other than face is a marker of beauty as hair. From time immemorial, people have obsessed about the beauty of hair - just glance through poetry from across the world and you are likely to find many instances and examples of a woman's beauty being extolled by the virtue of the beauty of her hair. No wonder, all of us invest so much of our time and energy in taking care of our 'crowning glory'.

Thankfully, the markets today are flooded with products that ensure our hair is in fine condition. Of particular interest are shampoos. Today, shampoos don't just cleanse the scalp and hair, they also hydrate and nourish hair. There are many hair styling products available in the markets too which help us enhance the attractiveness of our hair and overall appearance.

If you are keen on stocking some such products, then now is a good time as Amazon is having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - and available is a whole range of hair care and styling products at heavily discounted rates. We have put together a list of such products that you are sure to find interesting. Take a look.

Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Express Spa Range

This is a pack of two bottles, which includes a shampoo and an oil. Both contain onion extracts, known to work like magic in hair fall control. Both these products come loaded with vitamin E and Plant Keratin. These ingredients prevent hair damage and add strength and shine. It also has another ingredient called Redensyl and collectively, all these three help boost hair growth as well. There's a 35% discount on this product.

cellpic
Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Express Spa Range with Onion Hair Oil + Onion Shampoo for Hair Fall Control 250ml
35% off 486 748
Buy now

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo

Here's another fine option for hair care. It comes infused with Keratin and Argan oil, both of which combine to give you smooth and silky hair. Apart from this, it also nourishes the hair and helps controls frizz, which the makers say, can stay that way for up to three days. Thanks to its lower Sulphate formula, it is suitable for both natural and chemically-treated hair. This shampoo has a discount of 45% on it.

cellpic
Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo,With Keratin And Argan Oil For Smoother And Shinier Hair, 1 Ltr
30% off 728 1,035
Buy now

L'Oréal Paris Shampoo

The rigours of a modern life can mean that we are left with very little time for hair care. Hence the need for a specialised shampoo for for damaged and weak hair. That is exactly what this product does - this Total Repair 5 shampoo is meant to deal with damaged, dry, lifeless, dull and weak hair. Additionally, it also tackles issues like hair fall, dryness, roughness and split ends. Its pro-Keratin and Ceramide formula also sees to it that hair fibre is restored, resulting in stronger and silkier hair with healthy-looking shine. There's a 47% off on this product.

cellpic
L'Oréal Paris Shampoo, For Damaged and Weak Hair, With Pro-Keratin + Ceramide, Total Repair 5, 1l
35% off 521 799
Buy now

Head & Shoulders, Anti-Hairfall, Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

As the name suggests this shampoo not just cleanse the hair, it also works in preventing hair fall and in dandruff control. In fact the makers say it is capable of giving up to 100% dandruff-free hair. Another benefit of using this shampoo is that it prevents hair breakage. It also rescues hair from damage and dullness. This shampoo is also a mild product and can be used daily. Get 52% off on this product.

cellpic
Head & Shoulders, Anti-Hairfall, Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Women & Men , 650ml
52% off 333 699
Buy now

Bajaj Almonds Drops Hair Oil

The goodness of a champi is known to every Indian. A good oil massage can calm the nerves, relax the mind and rejuvenate the muscles. Additionally, oil helps nourish the hair. The makers claim his Almond oil contains 6 times more vitamin E than normal and greatly helps reduce hair fall, resulting in beautiful and strong hair. It is light hair oil and doesn't make the hair sticky. This has a 30% off on it.

cellpic
Bajaj Almonds Drops Hair Oil, Pack of 1, 650ml
35% off 282 435
Buy now

Price of hair care and styling products at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Express Spa Range 748
Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 1,035
L'Oréal Paris Shampoo 799
Head & Shoulders, Anti-Hairfall, Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 699
Bajaj Almonds Drops Hair Oil 435

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

