Carry your everyday essentials in these pretty, stunning sling bags

Do you know what is the best part about owning a sling bag? The fact that one can enjoy the hands-free experience. One can roam around with all their essentials stacked in a sling bag in a carefree manner. Plus, given that most of us do not have to carry a lot of essentials on a day-to-day basis when going out for hangouts etc, the size of the sling bags is what makes them ideal.

These fashionable and trendy bags are perfect for everyday outings. They amp up the look and add a fun vibe to the overall personality. These bags are also available in many prints and in many style forms.

We have curated a list of sling bags and each one of them is unique in its own right. Take your pick and add a fun addition to your collection of bags.

1. ZOUK Sling Bag

This sling bag for women has been handmade by skilled craftsmen. It comes with a metallic zip closure and has one large compartment to carry all your essentials. It also has a small pocket with a zipper at the back. Given it is made from high quality Indian print fabric, it has a nice touch and feel to it. The leather used in the making of this bag has been certified by PETA and is, therefore, vegan. Do check out the amazing range of prints this bag is available in.





2. Envias Leatherette Side Sling Bags

This sling bag is made from leatherette material. It has one main compartment with an inner pocket. It features a twist lock to keep all your belongings safe and secure. The material used inside the bag is cotton. The sky blue colour of the bag looks soothing to the eyes and fashionable too.

3. ADISA Women's Sling Bag

The outer material of this sling bag is made from synthetic leather. It has one compartment, one pocket on the inside and a zipper to keep your belongings secure. The material used on the inside of the bag is polyester. It is available in vibrant colours like peach, off white, green and black.





4. Caprese Pema Women's Sling Bag

This aqua-coloured sling bag is a statement bag. It looks elegant and stylish. It is made from faux leather material and also features the brand's name ‘Caprese’ in the metal plate. It has flat adjustable sling straps and also a zipper to keep things safe.

5. DAHSHA PU Embroidered Leather Sling Crossbody Bag

This sling bag is made from PU embroidered leather. It has a classic look and feel to it. There are four pockets in total - one at the back side, two main pockets and one inside the bag. You should also check out the other colour variant. Also, the strap of the bag with a gold chain is adjustable.





