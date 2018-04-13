Aamir Khan says Chinese audiences react to his films in the same way as Indians

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Friday attributed success of his movies in China to the openness of Chinese audience to stories and characters rooted overseas.

He was speaking about his growing popularity in the neighbouring country at the first Hindustan Times-Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore.

His movie Dangal earned $189 million in 2016 in the country, making it one of the top five highest grossing films of all time in China.

“I had nothing to do with it. It is the love that the audience in China gave to my work,” Khan said.

The government of China recently awarded him an honorary title in recognition of his popularity in that country.

He said the success of his movies reveals that emotional keys that unlock Chinese hearts and minds are very similar to those that strike a chord in Indians.

“I have watched my films with the Chinese audiences in China. They have reacted in the same manner as the Indian audiences!”

Responding to a question on whether he would join politics in the future, he said: “ I am not cut out for politics. If the goal of politics is to contribute to nation building and shape society for the better, I am better placed to do it as a creative artist.”