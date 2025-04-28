Menu Explore
Anthony Edwards gets physical with LeBron James, accused of ‘faking injury’ | Watch

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 28, 2025 02:58 AM IST

Anthony Edwards got into a heated tussle with LeBron James during the Minnesota Timberwolves vs the Los Angeles Lakers playoff clash

Anthony Edwards got into a heated tussle with LeBron James during the Minnesota Timberwolves vs the Los Angeles Lakers playoff clash on Sunday. At one point, Edwards went down with what seemed to be a serious injury. However, he was back up and will not miss the game, the team confirmed.

Anthony Edwards and LeBron James clased during the playoff game on Sunday(Getty Images via AFP)
Anthony Edwards and LeBron James clased during the playoff game on Sunday(Getty Images via AFP)

At the halftime mark, the Timberwolves led 61-58. The Western Conference's No. 6 seed came into Game 4, leading 2-1 in a high-intensity series.

Just before half-time, LeBron jumped at Edwards' feet, trying to snatch the ball. However, the Timberwolves star lost his balance and fell down. He held his leg in severe pain. However, several fans accused him of ‘faking’ an injury.

In the first half, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a three-point lead. It was all LeBron James and Luka Doncic for the Lakers.

Edwards had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Randle, on the other hand, scored 21 points. For Los Angeles, James had 22 points and seven assists, Doncic had 21 points and Rui Hachimura scored 10 points.

