Who is Jax Ulbrich, Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Warren prank caller identified as Atlanta Falcons DC's son

Jax Ulbrich was identified as the young man who pranked called Shedeur Sanders and possibly Tyler Warren during the NFL Draft over the weekend. This comes after a video of Sanders receiving a prank call amid his massive draft fall surfaced on social media, leaving several fans enraged. Jax Ulbrich prank called Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft(X)

In a statement, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed that Ulbrich made the call. The 21-year-old is the son of the team's defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich.

He 'unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parents' home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call', the statement read.

“Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or any facets of the prank and was made aware of the above only after the fact. The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family,” the Falcons further added.

The Atlanta Falcons stated that they have been in contact with the NFL and will cooperate with any inquiries. It is unclear what action will be taken.

“We are thoroughly reviewing all protocols, and updating if necessary, to help prevent an incident like this from happening again.”

Who is Jax Ulbrich?

Jax Ulbrich is the son of Jeff Ulbrich, the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and a former NFL linebacker. Jax is a student-athlete at Berry College, where he plays running back for the football team, wearing jersey number 20. A New Jersey native, he is majoring in business and enjoys golfing. Jax is one of three children of Jeff and Cristina Ulbrich, alongside his sister Samantha and brother Jace.

