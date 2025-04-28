Tyler Warren received a Shedeur Sanders-like prank call during NFL Draft; disturbing details emerge

Shedeur Sanders was not the only NFL Draft prospect who received a humiliating prank call before his selection over the weekend. Tyler Warren, the Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick, also received a similar call, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported on Sunday, citing sources. Indianapolis Colts first-round draft choice Tyler Warren received a prank call during the NFL Draft(AP)

According to Schultz, Warren received the call when the New York Jets were on the clock at No 7. Someone pretended to be the team's general manager. The Fox reporter added that Warren's camp believes it was the same number that prank-called Shedeur Sanders during the draft.

Tyler Warren, a tight end from Penn State, was selected with the No 14 overall pick.

“Sources: Penn State TE Tyler Warren was also prank called during the draft, receiving a call when the #Jets were on the clock at No. 7. I’m told Warren’s camp believes it was the same number and/or area code involved in the Shedeur Sanders prank on Friday night,” Jordan Schultz wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The reporter raised a disturbing question, claiming someone from the NFL teams seemed to have passed the prospects' numbers to prank callers.

“NFL teams have access to these numbers, and it’s clear someone passed it along, whether to family or friends. Just so cruel,” he added.

Shedeur Sanders made headlines on Days 1 and 2 of the draft for his monumental fall. At one point, a video surfaced on social media, showing the former Colorado star receiving a heartbreaking prank call about his selection. His prank callers were identified on Saturday as a video of a young man wearing an Ole Miss sweater making the call surfaced.

“This is Mickey Loomis here, the GM of the New Orleans Saints, how are you doing?” the caller asked Sanders. The quarterback responded: “Good, I've been waiting on you.”

“It's been a long wait, man, (but) we are going to take you as our next pick right here,” the prankster added.

Sanders was finally picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.