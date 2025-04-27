Is that Shedeur Sanders and Shenseea? Alleged party video sparks dating rumors

The Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday, picking him 144th overall after a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Sanders had unexpectedly slid past the first three rounds of the draft. A video allegedly showing Shedeur Sanders partying with singer Shenseea surfaced online.(AP)

Amid the draft drama, a video allegedly showing Sanders partying with Jamaican singer Shenseea surfaced online, quickly sparking dating rumors. Although HT.com has not independently verified the video's authenticity, the clip was enough to send social media into a frenzy, with fans speculating about a possible romance between the two.

“Shedeur got Shenseea boy already won,” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote, “Shenseea and Shedeur???? I did not see that on my list....”

A third person commented, “Shedeur Sanders is with Shenseea, in my eyes he already got drafted to the right team and he already got a ring with no snaps.”

Another person wrote, “Bro had Shenseea at has draft day party and they didn’t draft him. Smfh. I’d make every NFL team that passed on me PAY for the rest of my career.”

This isn’t the first time Sanders has made headlines for his personal life. In 2023, he was romantically linked to ‘Euphoria’ actress Storm Reid after the pair attended a red carpet event together.

Who is Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders began his college football career at Jackson State, where he played under his father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He was then transferred to Colorado. In 2024, he was named a Second Team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

On Saturday, Sander was picked by the Cleveland Browns. He is the second QB the Browns selected in the 2025 draft, joining Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.

"We felt like he was a good solid prospect at the most important position." Browns Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry said after Sanders' pick. "We view him as a highly accurate pocket passer who does a good job of taking care of the ball...We're excited to work with him."