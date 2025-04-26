Shedeur Sanders remains undrafted after Round 3: What to watch on day 3

As the 2025 NFL Draft rolls into its final day, one of the biggest surprises remains — Shedeur Sanders is still without a team. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)

Heading into the draft, Sanders was considered a top quarterback prospect, once even projected to challenge for the No. 1 overall pick. Yet, as Rounds 4-7 begin, the former Colorado star remains on the board.

By now, five quarterbacks have already been selected. On Friday alone, Louisville’s Tyler Shough went to the Saints at No. 40, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe landed with the Seahawks at No. 92, and the Browns picked Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel at No. 94. Sanders, meanwhile, waits.

Why the steep slide? On the field, Sanders has undeniable talent — a great deep ball and solid accuracy — but scouts have raised concerns. His shorter throws often wobbled during drills, and he’s not much of a running threat. Those issues likely pushed him out of first-round contention, but his drop into the third day suggests there’s more at play.

Sanders' NFL fate hangs in the balance as we are moving into final draft night

There’s also the “backup quarterback dilemma.” In many NFL cities, the backup is often the most popular guy in town — fans clamour for change at the first sign of struggle from the starter. Sanders, with his high profile as Deion Sanders’ son, would bring a spotlight bigger than most backups could ever imagine.

Off the field, the conversation gets even trickier. Sanders reportedly impressed some teams during interviews but left others concerned. Skipping practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl didn’t help, and teams have nitpicked his maturity and leadership potential. They’re asking themselves whether Sanders is more focused on building his personal brand or winning NFL games.

On top of that, there just aren’t many teams desperate for a starting quarterback right now. Many organisations have their plans set and aren’t eager to invest heavily in a project, even one with Sanders' talent.

Could he go undrafted? It's hard to believe, but not impossible. As teams head into Day 3, Sanders is still very much available. His talent isn’t in question — it's whether teams are willing to take on everything that comes with him.

Saturday could finally be the day his wait ends — or it could be another wild twist in a draft story no one saw coming.