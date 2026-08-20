New Delhi: Lin Dan was gifted with pace, deception and a blistering attack. Lee Chong Wei had exceptional movement and defence, Chen Long built his game around counter-attack, while the tall Viktor Axelsen combined power with remarkable retrieving skills. These players brought distinct styles to the court and imposed their game on world badminton. They achieved great things on the court because of their amazing consistency. They kept coming back at their opponents, again and again.

Ayush Shetty competes in the round of 64 match against China's Shi Yuqi during the BWF World Championships. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Super Dan was a notch above the rest, a once-in-a-lifetime player who brought such joy to fans with his left-handed fluidity and unhurried style. Two Olympic titles, five World Championship gold medals and six All England titles showed his sheer dominance. His simmering rivalry with Lee Chong Wei, whom he denied several major titles, ushered in badminton’s golden era. Their contests elevated the sport to new heights of adrenaline, heartbreak and triumph.

Lin Dan’s racquet moved like a whip, but he could change the pace of rallies in no time, deceiving opponents with a flick of his wrist. A master at changing the shuttle’s direction, an opponent would never know which part of the court to cover until the shuttle landed. Many regard Lin Dan as a complete player because of his all-round skills and disciplined game. But before Lin Dan, Taufiq Hidayat had shown how pleasing deception and power could look when combined with such ease. The 2004 Athens Olympic champion’s effortless style made a lasting impression on the sport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What are the key characteristics of Viktor Axelsen's playing style in men's singles badminton? Viktor Axelsen is known for his powerful attacking game and remarkable ability to transition swiftly from defense to offense, making him a formidable opponent on the court. Why is the current men's singles badminton competition considered highly unpredictable? The men's singles field post-Axelsen is highly competitive with many players showing exceptional skill levels, meaning any player can emerge as a champion, making favorites difficult to identify. How has Lin Dan influenced the playing styles of modern badminton players? Lin Dan's unique combination of pace, deception, and disciplined all-round skills set a benchmark for future players, influencing their approach, especially in terms of rally strategies and shot variations.

{{^usCountry}} Chen Long remained in Dan’s shadow for a long time, then took on the mantle, stopping the old warhorse Lee Chong Wei and an emerging sensation, Axelsen, at the Rio Olympics to win the gold medal. Axelsen soon took over, developing such a fierce game that he ruled for two Olympic cycles, winning gold in Tokyo and Paris and two world titles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chen Long remained in Dan’s shadow for a long time, then took on the mantle, stopping the old warhorse Lee Chong Wei and an emerging sensation, Axelsen, at the Rio Olympics to win the gold medal. Axelsen soon took over, developing such a fierce game that he ruled for two Olympic cycles, winning gold in Tokyo and Paris and two world titles. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

With Axelsen’s retirement this year, the men’s singles field is a minefield. There are no clear favourites, and on any given day, any player can bite the dust. There is a rush to establish supremacy, which is evident at the ongoing World Championships here. Defending champion Shi Yu Qi was grounded on the opening day, fifth seed Christo Popov lost on Tuesday, and on Wednesday both All England finalists—champion Lin Chun Yi and Lakshya Sen—were sent packing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The competition is insane right now,” says Anders Antonsen. “There are so many great players and everyone seems to have raised their levels. I can point at 20 players and say I wouldn’t be very surprised if that’s the next world champion,” Antonsen said.

That’s how competitive the circuit is right now. The players are very agile, but their playing styles show many similarities. The rallies have grown longer, exchanges lack a predictable pattern, and the game tests every skill: sharp attacks, resilient defence and, of course, deception. Ayush Shetty’s brilliant winner against Shi, after watching the Chinese star save four match points, was a deceptive push in the most high-pressure situation.

But the power game is dictating play. “You need to be a good attacking player in men’s singles. The game is now so much about speed, attack and power. You need to have a strong attacking game,” says Denmark’s Joachim Fischer Nielsen, an Olympic medallist in mixed doubles and now a coach.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The current generation grew up watching Axelsen’s power-packed game. The tall Danish star’s swift transition from defence to offence made him formidable to tackle.

“Right now there is so much depth in men’s singles with so many players playing at a very good level. You can’t just pick a few names,” says coach U Vimal Kumar. “Shi Yu Qi has good deception and is strong in attack, but he hasn’t been able to perform consistently,” he adds.

The men’s singles scene is fast evolving. Loh Kean Yew won the world title in 2021, Axelsen in 2022, Kunlavut Vitidsarn in 2023 and Shi in 2025. A new generation is catching up. Canada’s Victor Lai and India’s Ayush Shetty belong to the new breed. On Wednesday, there was another fresh face on the court. Garret Tan, only 18, exhibited an explosive game, hitting powerful smashes from difficult angles to knock out home favourite Lakshya.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This World Championships might crown a new star, anoint a seasoned player or simply continue the pattern of no clear favourite.