Lucknow: The absence of India’s biggest badminton names may have robbed the Syed Modi India International of some star appeal, but the tournament is turning out to be rewarding for the country’s second rung. Young Indian shuttlers are making their presence felt, with Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma ensuring an all-Indian women’s singles semi-final on Friday.

Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma celebrates after defeating Indonesia’s Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi 21-19, 18-21, 21-14 in the women's singles quarterfinal match. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times) more less

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The $250,000 BWF World Tour Super 300 event, played at the UP Badminton Academy, has lost some of its usual glamour because leading players such as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth are not in the draw. Yet for players fighting to establish themselves at the international level, the event remains a valuable platform. It offers ranking points, prize money and the chance to test themselves against quality overseas opposition.

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{{^usCountry}} Unnati Hooda, last year’s semi-finalist, produced one of the tournament’s best fights in the quarter-finals as the third-seeded Indian defeated compatriot Anmol Kharb 21-19, 15-21, 21-18 in a 77-minute contest. She held her nerve when the match could have gone either way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unnati Hooda, last year’s semi-finalist, produced one of the tournament’s best fights in the quarter-finals as the third-seeded Indian defeated compatriot Anmol Kharb 21-19, 15-21, 21-18 in a 77-minute contest. She held her nerve when the match could have gone either way. {{/usCountry}}

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Tanvi Sharma, seeded second, was equally resilient against Indonesia’s Ni Kadek Pratiwi. After dropping the second game, Tanvi regained control to win 21-19, 18-21, 21-14 in a contest lasting just over an hour, setting up a semi-final showdown against Unnati. It guarantees India a finalist in women’s singles. In the other semi-final, Japan’s top seed Riko Gunji, who beat Tasnim Mir 21-11, 21-11, will meet Thailand’s fourth-seeded Supanida Katethong. Tasnim had earlier upset sixth-seeded Scot Kirsty Gilmour but failed to repeat her performance.

Gayatri-Treesa closer to title

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Defending champions and top seeds in women’s doubles, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, moved closer to their third consecutive title after receiving a walkover from France’s Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante, who withdrew because of illness. They will now face Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr in the semi-finals.

In mixed doubles, Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan advanced convincingly, beating fellow Indians Viraj Kuwale and Rutuparna Panda 21-8, 21-14. Their dominance underlined the depth India is developing in doubles, even when its most recognised combinations are absent.

In men’s doubles, top-seeded Indonesians Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin eliminated Sai Pratheek K. and Ruban Kumar R. 20-22, 21-13, 21-9, while Indonesia’s Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Vorapol Thongsa-Nga upset third-seeded Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun.

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India's challenge in the men's singles ended with Tushar Suveer losing 19-21, 21-19, 21-9 to Indonesia’s Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo in quarter-finals.