Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Coe vows to free up voices of IOC members

AFP |
Dec 19, 2024 11:10 PM IST

Coe vows to free up voices of IOC members

Sebastian Coe says if he becomes president of the International Olympic Committee he wants a "reset" to give its members more of a voice.

HT Image
HT Image

Coe and the six other candidates to succeed Thomas Bach published their manifestoes on Thursday and will make presentations to the IOC members in January before the election in March.

The British middle distance legend, who has been president of World Athletics since 2015, is happy to present himself as the candidate for reform.

He said he wants to "free up the voices of the membership".

"There's no shortage of talent . But the question I ask myself as a member is what input do I and other members have? And the reality of it is, there isn't enough. There's too much power in the hands of too few people," Coe said in a call with international media.

"I am absolutely committed to the concept that the reset must be around sport... and at the epicentre has to be the athletes, whose voices must be heard."

Coe's decision to break ranks with other Olympic sports and pay bonuses to gold medallists in athletics at the Paris Games upset many inside the IOC, but he is unapologetic.

"If you want a reset in sport, there has to be a reset in prioritisation of your budgets... if you want to innovate and make sport as exciting as possible."

Anyway, he said, "I have never seen myself in anything I have done as an insider."

Coe has also been an outspoken critic of how the IOC handled the gender row involving two women boxers, Imane Khelif of Algeria and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, at the Paris Olympics.

Although both were barred from last year's world championships which were run by the Russian-led International Boxing Association the IOC cleared them to compete in Paris and both won gold medals.

In his manifesto, Coe vows to "protect and promote the integrity of women's sport" because it is "at a critical juncture".

He adds: "I will advocate for clear, science-based policies that safeguard the female category. We will work closely with world-leading medical and educational institutions to increase research into female health, performance and exercise physiology.

"We must navigate this with sensitivity and resolve to ensure current and future generations of women choose sport."

gj/dj

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest...
See more
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On