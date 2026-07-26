Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India hold narrow edge as Namibia fight back in women's pairs bowls
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India target a medal surge on Day 4 of CWG 2026, with Mirabai Chanu chasing history and several weightlifting, gymnastics, swimming, and boxing events lined up in Glasgow.
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India head into Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow hoping to turn a quiet start into a major medal push, with Mirabai Chanu leading a packed Sunday schedule. The Olympic medallist will chase a historic third successive Commonwealth Games gold in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, while Rishikanta Singh and M Raja will also compete in medal events. Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty feature in the men's artistic gymnastics all-around final, with India also in action across lawn bowls, swimming and boxing. With several podium opportunities spread across the day, India will look to add significantly to their medal tally. ...Read More
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- Jul 26, 2026 02:01 pm IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India stay in control
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Namibia have finally opened their account in the second set, taking the third end through a superb bowl from Diana Viljoen. However, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh remain in command at 7-1 with just two ends left. India are closing in on a forcing a decider after losing the opening set.
- Jul 26, 2026 01:51 pm IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India hit back hard, race 7-0 ahead in second set
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India have responded emphatically after losing the opener, surging to a 7-0 lead against Namibia in the second set. Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh collected four points in the first end before adding three more in the second. After surrendering a 5-0 advantage earlier, India will be desperate to shut this set down and force s decider.
- Jul 26, 2026 01:48 pm IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Namibia stun with late surge to steal opening set
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Namibia have snatched the opening set 7-5 after a remarkable comeback against Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh. India raced into a 5-0 lead, but Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen swept the final three ends, sealing the turnaround with three points in the last. India now need a response in the second set to keep their unbeaten run alive.
- Jul 26, 2026 01:36 pm IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Namibia fight back, but India retain
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Namibia have dragged themselves right back into the opening set after India's dominant start. Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh saw their 5-0 advantage reduced to 5-3 after the Namibian pair claimed three straight points. India still have the edge heading into the decisive fifth end, with the final bowl also in their hands.
- Jul 26, 2026 01:29 pm IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Rupa-Pinki arrive unbeaten after Tonga thriller
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh enter today's clash with Namibia on a three-match winning streak. Their latest victory came against Tonga on Saturday, when India won the opening set 5-2, lost the second 4-6 and then held their nerve in the tie-breaker. The result kept India unbeaten in Section B and firmly in the semifinal race.
- Jul 26, 2026 01:18 pm IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Mirabai Chanu one win away from CWG history
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Mirabai Chanu takes the platform at 6:45 PM IST with a slice of Commonwealth Games history within reach. After winning gold at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, another title would make her the first woman weightlifter to claim three successive CWG golds. The Olympic medallist enters the women's 49kg final as one of the favourites.
- Jul 26, 2026 01:06 pm IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: How many medals can India win on Day 4?
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India have five medal opportunities today, with four confirmed finals and another dependent on qualification. Rishikanta Singh, Mirabai Chanu and M Raja compete in three weightlifting finals, while Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty contest the men's gymnastics all-around final. India could also reach the men's 4*200m freestyle relay final later tonight if they progress from the afternoon heats. Weightlifting remains India's strongest route to the podium.
- Jul 26, 2026 12:57 pm IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Rishikanta Singh takes first shot at weightlifting medal
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India's first weightlifting medal opportunity arrives at 2:15 PM IST, with Rishikanta Singh competing in the men's 60 kg final. The 2025 Commonwealth Championships gold medallist enters the contest as one of India's early podium hopes, with the medal positions to be decided across the snatch and clean and jerk rounds.
- Jul 26, 2026 12:40 pm IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: Lawn bowls get India underway
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India's Day 4 campaign begins with lawn bowls as Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh take on Namibia in the women's pairs sectional play at 1 PM IST. The Indian duo will look to strengthen their position in the competition before returning later in the day for another sectional clash against England.