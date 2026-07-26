Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India hold narrow edge as Namibia fight back in women's pairs bowls

Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh during a lawn bowls women's pairs event.(PTI)

CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 4: India head into Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow hoping to turn a quiet start into a major medal push, with Mirabai Chanu leading a packed Sunday schedule. The Olympic medallist will chase a historic third successive Commonwealth Games gold in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, while Rishikanta Singh and M Raja will also compete in medal events. Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty feature in the men's artistic gymnastics all-around final, with India also in action across lawn bowls, swimming and boxing. With several podium opportunities spread across the day, India will look to add significantly to their medal tally. ...Read More