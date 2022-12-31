Home / Sports / Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr: Report

Published on Dec 31, 2022 02:43 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo said Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40, with a move to Saudi Arabia likely to mark the swansong in the career one of the game's greatest current players alongside Lionel Messi.

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year contract, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on its website on Friday.

The club has not yet announced a deal and Ronaldo's representatives were not immediately available to comment.

Ronaldo, 37, left Premier League giants Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

He represented Portugal in Qatar, where he became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana. Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

