New Delhi: Athletics coach Md Yunus Khan has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency for "complicity."

For representation. (HT)

Yunus has been handed suspension under article 2.9 of world anti doping code that relates to "complicity or attempted complicity by an athlete or other person," as per the latest NADA list of provisional suspension.

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"Assisting, encouraging, aiding, abetting, conspiring, covering up or any other type of intentional complicity or attempted complicity involving an anti-doping rule violation, attempted anti-doping rule violation or violation by another person," falls under this article 2.9.

Yunus, an Army coach, has trained several long distance runners like Gulveer Singh in their formative years. One of his high-profile trainees Kartik Kumar, a silver medallist in the 2022 Asian Games, is serving a three-year-ban handed by US Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for "multiple prohibited substances during an out-of-competition test as the result of a tip."

Kartik was training in Colorado Springs in the US where he was tested twice in February and March, 2025 that turned positive for anabolic agents. His three-year period of ineligibility began on April 10, 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} However, it is not clear whether Yunus has been handed provisional suspension due to the same case or any other separate anti-doping rule violation case. Yunus did not respond to calls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it is not clear whether Yunus has been handed provisional suspension due to the same case or any other separate anti-doping rule violation case. Yunus did not respond to calls. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides, there are seven track and field athletes who have received provisional suspension as per the list. Hammer thrower Samir Deshmukh, Sakir, shot putter Rahul, who won silver at the 2026 Federation Cup , javelin thrower Amit Majumder, middle distance runners Sakir, Shiva Tomar and Aditya Patial, 400m sprinter Mehardeep Kaur have all committed anti doping rule violation.

Three wrestlers -- Sushant Ambaji, Avinash and Chirag, two weightlifters Bhawana and a minor lifter are other athletes in the NADA list.

Judoka Tulika Mann who had to withdraw from the Glasgow CWG this year due toa whereabouts failure, has also been handed provisional suspension Tulika won silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.