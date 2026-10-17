FIFA’s Infantino makes his latest pitch for support

Today’s edition was written by Joshua Robinson, Sports Editor. Reach him at joshua.robinson@wsj.com and on X @ joshrobinson23 (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply). Got a tip for us? Here’s how to submit .

He Was the NFL’s Hottest Coach. Now He’s Fighting for His Job. Jim Harbaugh escaped Michigan (and the NCAA) for the Los Angeles Chargers with great fanfare. A winless start has Coach Khakipants scrambling for quick answers.

This week, the top council of soccer’s world governing body gathered in Zurich for the first time since his catastrophic plan to privatize part of the World Cup rights blew up over the

It was time for FIFA president Gianni Infantino to address the elephant in the room.

This is an edition of the Sports newsletter, a curated weekly tour of WSJ’s unique take on the sports world including news and features. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here .

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This is an edition of the Sports newsletter, a curated weekly tour of WSJ’s unique take on the sports world including news and features. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.

PREMIUM FIFA President Gianni Infantino reacts after Spain win in the Under-20 Women's World Cup on Sept. 27.

It was time for FIFA president Gianni Infantino to address the elephant in the room.

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This week, the top council of soccer’s world governing body gathered in Zurich for the first time since his catastrophic plan to privatize part of the World Cup rights blew up over the summer. And this time, Infantino had no choice but to apologize.

His contrition, however, was far from total. He still gave a presentation on why he thought the plan, known as FIFA Forward Enterprise, would have been a good deal for the FIFA members. And from the head of the FIFA Council table—a setting not unlike the Dr. Strangelove War Room—he insisted the project with Joshua Kushner was only ever a proposal.

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It left plenty of council members wondering what they had just heard.

“No satisfactory answers were provided,” the head of the German soccer federation Bernd Neuendorf told reporters.

The problem for his opponents is that most of the criticism of Infantino comes from Europe and North America, which wouldn’t be enough to dislodge him in FIFA’s presidential election next March. The 56-year-old from Switzerland still has a large power base across Africa, Asia, and South America and no serious candidate has yet emerged to run against him. (The deadline for nominations is Nov. 18.)

In the meantime, Infantino has sought to further ingratiate himself to the 211 member associations the same way he always has: by promising them more money. His latest offer was to boost the FIFA payments to develop the game around the world by handing each federation an extra $15 million.

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It’s hardly a new playbook for international soccer—but it remains just as effective.

The Lineup

The End of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dynasty. After being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, the richest team in baseball must confront its own advancing age.

The Brewers’ Playoff Hero Who Almost Quit Baseball. Two years after considering retirement, Jake Bauers has emerged as the embodiment of Milwaukee’s tenacious approach.

The Brewers Don’t Hit Home Runs. They ‘Drag Pitchers to Hell.’ In an era of baseball defined by power, Milwaukee is thriving with an old-fashioned approach at the plate that has the Brewers on the verge of the World Series.

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The Shocking Trade That Launched an Angel Reese Comeback. After a frustrating stretch with the Chicago Sky, the former LSU star and Caitlin Clark rival was shipped to Atlanta. Now she has the Dream on the verge of their first WNBA title.

The NFL’s Smartest Teams Are Completely Stumped by a Simple Coin Flip. Coaches can’t decide whether it’s optimal to kick or receive at the start of overtime—which only means that the new rules are working.

Jon Rahm Gives Up Over $100 Million to Leave LIV Golf. Even after leaving the upstart circuit, the former Masters champion still doesn’t have a clear path back to the PGA Tour.

Quoted

The Number

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Number of career rushing touchdowns for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He became the first quarterback in NFL history with rushing touchdowns in each of the first five games of a season during a 37-34 win against the Rams.

From Jason Gay

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers have started the season 0-5.

He Was the NFL’s Hottest Coach. Now He’s Fighting for His Job. Jim Harbaugh escaped Michigan (and the NCAA) for the Los Angeles Chargers with great fanfare. A winless start has Coach Khakipants scrambling for quick answers.

What Are They Thinking? Daffy NFL Teams Can’t Stop Making Brainless Mistakes. (Read)

About Us

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Today’s edition was written by Joshua Robinson, Sports Editor. Reach him at joshua.robinson@wsj.com and on X @joshrobinson23 (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply). Got a tip for us? Here’s how to submit.