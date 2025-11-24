AIFF finally aligns its constitution with Supreme Court directives

(Pic for representation) (PTI) Eight-year deadlock on AIFF constitution ends with members accepting ‘one person one post’ at special general meeting Kolkata: Finally, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has a constitution. The formal adoption of two clauses pertaining to one person holding one post on Monday ended an eight-year saga involving the Supreme Court, FIFA and Asian Football Confederation.

The clauses state that an AIFF executive committee member shall “automatically be deemed to have vacated his/her position in the Member Association” and that while being in the national federation, no member can be elected in a member association. Barring these clauses, the constitution was adopted by AIFF on October 12.

“The AIFF Constitution is now in accordance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and the framework recommended by Justice (Retd) L Nageswara Rao. With this, a matter pending since 2017 stands conclusively resolved,” an AIFF statement said following Monday’s special general meeting in New Delhi that adopted Article 25.3 c and d.

Of the 27 members who attended, 24 voted in favour, said an official who was present. The Indian Football Association and Goa Football Association have suggested a review in the Supreme Court and Football Association of Odisha sought time to discuss this internally.

“I am happy and relieved that finally AIFF has a constitution that fulfills all the requirements of the honourable Supreme Court, FIFA and the AFC. I would like to thank AIFF’s member associations, the top court, FIFA and AFC for making this possible,” said Kalyan Chaubey, the AIFF president.

A number of state associations had objected to adopting Article 25.3 c and d but on Monday, AIFF could explain to them the consequences in not accepting a Supreme Court verdict. The clauses will not be implemented till September 2026, the court has said. AIFF can also amend its constitution without seeking its approval, the court has said.

In another development, the Football Players Association of India has asked AIFF to recognise it as the national players’ body, the formation of which is mandated in the new constitution.