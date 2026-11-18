The All India Football Federation has lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation over an alleged racist gesture by a Palestine player during India's 4-1 win in the Under-17 Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, the national governing body said on Wednesday. All Indian Football Federation lodged a complaint against after a Palestinian player reportedly made racist gesture. (Instagram)

The complaint follows an incident during Tuesday's Group E match in which a Palestinian player allegedly made a gesture towards India captain Dallalmoun Gangte that was interpreted as suggesting he smelled bad, according to videos circulating on social media.

"In its complaint, AIFF has asked the AFC to review the incident, examine the available match footage, and take appropriate action under the applicable regulations," the AIFF said in a statement on X.

"AIFF considers any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour extremely serious. Such conduct is contrary to the fundamental values of football, which are built on respect, equality, fair play and sportsmanship."

Also Read: Magnus Carlsen turns on the drama, chooses not to show up for game vs Bibisara

Palestinian Under-17 midfielder Taha Soueidan denied any racist intent and said he approached Gangte after the match to explain his actions.

"The gesture was simply a spontaneous reaction to the discomfort I was experiencing due to the high humidity in Malaysia, weather conditions that I am not accustomed to," Soueidan said in an Instagram post.

“I firmly reject racism in all its forms, and I am saddened that a spontaneous and innocent gesture has been interpreted in this way.”

India's third successive victory kept them top of Group E and moved them closer to qualification for the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan in 2027.

India will seal qualification if they are able to avoid a defeat in their final game against the hosts Malaysia on Friday.