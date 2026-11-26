The easy thing to do for Mauricio Pochettino would be to take his displeasure at refereeing from Liverpool to Lisbon. Instead, he gave Szymon Marciniak a hug at full time.

Manchester United's head coach Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes walk off the pitch after the Champions League match between Sporting and Manchester United (AP Photo/Armando Franca) more less

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Marciniak has officiated in World Cup and Champions League finals and was adjudged the best in business in 2022 and 2023. But Pochettino could have taken issue with the Pole for disallowing Amad Diallo’s goal and why he had blown before the ball had rebounded off the horizontal. The Manchester United head coach could also have questioned the first booking on Youri Tielemans – which made the second, for dissent, a red card, the club’s fourth in five matches in all competitions – and asked Marciniak why he thought Patrick Dorgu had fouled Kaique Pereira when the Sporting Lisbon keeper failed to prevent Bruno Fernandes’s corner-kick from going in.

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Crazy and chaotic in equal measure with three penalties and two disallowed goals for Manchester United, Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon was a Champions League tie Pochettino could have won. More used to conceding goals in quick succession, Manchester United struck twice in two minutes through Bruno Fernandes, the second one hitting a divot and surprising Pereira. They didn’t panic when trailing and till Senne Lammens gifted Luis Suarez his second goal of the night, the visitors had done a decent job of containing the home team.

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{{^usCountry}} A mid-season change in coach significantly increases the difficulty quotient for the incumbent as the games keep coming. So, even as he tries to get a squad comprising players chosen by different coaches to play his way, a squad that lacks depth in left-back and forward positions and has been hit by injury, Pochettino has to deal with the Champions League and the Premier League where Manchester United are in relegation zone. Before they travel to Arsenal on December 20, Pochettino has to play five games beginning with Brentford at home on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A mid-season change in coach significantly increases the difficulty quotient for the incumbent as the games keep coming. So, even as he tries to get a squad comprising players chosen by different coaches to play his way, a squad that lacks depth in left-back and forward positions and has been hit by injury, Pochettino has to deal with the Champions League and the Premier League where Manchester United are in relegation zone. Before they travel to Arsenal on December 20, Pochettino has to play five games beginning with Brentford at home on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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Figures why he has spoken of gradual improvement. “With lack of time, I think all the microdoses that we add to the team, the structure is very clear in the way we want to play, in the style we want to play,” he has said.

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There were signs of green shoots in his second game in charge. The back four stayed compact and played a high line. Lisandro Martinez showed a sense of adventure but stayed back every time Noussair Mazraoui moved up. Late in the game, Diogo Dalot, again used as left-back, a position where his struggles are well documented, took Nestory Irankunda wide and averted danger.

Central defenders Harry Maguire and Lenny Yoro contributed to the move that had Tielemans passing to Amad for the disallowed goal in the 40th minute. Marciniak chalked it off and booked Tielemans when it looked like the midfielder had got the ball before Goncalo Inacio.

Bryan Mbuemo dropped deep to help Martinez and Manchester United pressed high to dispossess Maximiliano Araujo in the 18th minute. Kobbie Mainoo was his usual assured self and in the second half, Manchester United’s midfielders made runs to beat the Sporting high line that was catching the forwards off-side. After his goals, Fernandes fired a free kick that whistled past the far post. Like Martinez, Diogo Dalot had got into a good position but his shot took a deflection.

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It was Martinez who won United’s penalty, drawing the foul from Eduardo Quaresma. Fernandes converted in the 48th minute. In the 50th, Fernandes’s shot on his former stomping ground kicked up after hitting a piece of upturned turf and sucker-punched the home team.

But like a steady leitmotif, errors punctuated the encouraging signs. Lammens reacting late to a Martinez pass inside the first five minutes; Sporting beating the press through one pass from full back Ivan Frensneda in the 14th and full backs Martinez and Mazraoui not being sure when Sporting switched the direction of play. Martinez’s foul on Geny Catamo after one led to the first penalty and a Lammens save, off a poor shot from Suarez. Before they could heave a sigh of relief, came the next penalty. Lammens barrelled into Araujo because Mazraoui had drifted infield leaving the Sporting wing back free.

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When he joined last season, Lammens was a relief after Andre Onana’s error-strewn performance between the posts. But the young Belgian’s form has dipped recently. He fumbled with a regulation collection in the first half and again in the 80th minute and Suarez showed a blend of quick thinking and supreme athleticism to make it 2-2.

Pochettino’s biggest challenge will be to get the team to do over 90 minutes what they did in parts against Sporting and, under Carrick, against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Roma. “We are going for sure to improve,” he said. Being brittle has been a way of life at Manchester United for some time so it’s going to be difficult. So, brace for more missteps. It could get worse before it gets better.