And now, for a final flourish

And then there were two. Spain stand between Argentina being the first country since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup. Another way of looking at Sunday’s final is that Argentina can stop Spain from completing a world and European double in the 104th game of a tournament where the football has been delightful. The Finalissima that didn’t happen last year due to the crisis in West Asia will now take place in New Jersey. Lionel Messi (left) and Lamine Yamal on opposite sides make the final a clash of generations. (AFP.)

A different beast A team with technically adept players will be up against one that does not give up. And have Lionel Messi. There were times when Messi’s farewell looked imminent but Argentina have managed to take it to the last game. Win and Messi will go where even Diego Maradona has not. Argentina play through him but also play for him and the desire to give Messi a happy ending gets them, like MS Dhoni in his pomp, to find a way.

England found that out after Cabo Verde, Egypt and Switzerland did. Like Dhoni, Argentina stay calm under pressure. And because they do, it is their opponents who panic. Messi and Lamine Yamal up against each other is the kind of headline everyone loves but football’s more complicated than that. Or that this is a contest between the team that has scored the most (Argentina, 19) and one that has conceded the least (Spain, one). Spain smothered France but this is a different beast.

Because most of the world tunes in, even if football is a once-in-a-four-year thing for many of them, moments in the World Cup live on. Pele’s dummy against Uruguay, Diego Maradona’s journey from ridiculous to sublime in four minutes and Kylian Mbappe’s goal against Morocco become reference points for entire editions. Messi alone can be a reference point for six editions.

It explains why, 36 years after it happened, memories of Roger Milla dispossessing Jose Higuita and Paul Gascoigne’s tears have not faded. So, it will be with Lucas Digne and Thomas Tuchel.

About Tuchel first. He was brought to help England add a second star (his words). Through the qualifiers (where England were not tested), through tough love on Jude Bellingham and – this is important – through his substitutions in this World Cup, Tuchel showed why he is among football’s elite, why he could stop Manchester City and win Chelsea the Champions League.