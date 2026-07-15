Flat show of France, Kylian Mbappe recalls the 1998 Brazil no show

France and Kylian Mbappe reminded one of a dark episode in World Cup history as the twice former champions lost 0-2 to a dazzling Spain in the semi-final at Dallas on Tuesday evening. France's Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)

Les Bleus made a sparkling start in much-awaited contest against the European champions, but once left back Lucas Digne conceded a penalty with a foul on Lamine Yamal France lost all confidence, even making basic handling and passing errors against a Spanish side that quickly seized control and totally dominated the game from there.

While Spain, the 2010 champions, will play the final against defending champions Argentina or England – they face off in the second semi-final on Wednesday night (IST) – France were left stunned as much by their deflated game as by an opponent that blunted France’s awe-inspiring attacking players.

There was a mild injury worry for Mbappe – he suffered an ankle injury in a tackle late in the quarter-final win over Morocco. Although the France talisman did start and captained the side, he was a pale shadow of the speedy forward who had harassed every defence and scored eight goals in the tournament to lead the Golden Boot race with Lionel Messi.

It was France who started brightly, fighting for every ball and playing with intent. But midfielder Adrien Rabiot began making uncharacteristic mistakes as he was hurried and harried by the Spanish midfielders, conceding an early freekick just outside the penalty box and taking a yellow card.

A couple of times, the French midfielders – Aurelian Tchouameni started after recovering from injury – let the ball bounce and struggled to gain control as the relentless Spanish players chased down everything. Left back Lucan Digne’s similar error, and his casual attempt to take a swipe at the ball – Yamal smartly positioned himself to take the kick and earn the penalty – led to Spain taking the lead.

Suddenly, France lost all life. Spain quickly organised defensively to smother any reaction, but it was France that looked shaky at the back and in danger of conceding again before halftime. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan was among the culprits, his poor clearance almost leading to a second goal.

With Michael Olise, until the quarterfinal the lynchpin of the attack, outplayed, Mbappe had few clear opportunities. And when he did get a couple, he was not quick enough to outwit Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simon.

France losing all fight, however, reminded one of the 1998 World Cup final. The hosts were braced for a tough clash against Brazil, but striker Ronaldo suffered a seizure on the afternoon of the final. It was initially given that he will not start, but was included in the first eleven before the match.

He appeared a shadow of his usual sharp self as France ran away 3-0 winners with Zinedine Zidane scoring two goals.

The World Cup was seen as a big opportunity for France talisman Mbappe to redeem himself, after failing to win a trophy in his two seasons with Real Madrid. That followed his exit from Paris St Germain in some acrimony between the player and the club hierarchy after he chose to leave.

Mbappe was also looking to shed an image that despite his individual brilliance, it doesn’t always help the team.

Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona and Spain starlet, who is only 19, has managed only one goal in the tournament. But he overshadowed Mbappe. Yamal won the penalty by smartly inserting himself in such a way that France defender Lucas Digne’s careless swing of the foot took him out and led to the penalty.

That was the turning point of the match. Yamal had snatched the moment with his intelligence and Luis de la Fuente’s Spain will cherish it.

Having built a formidable French side, outgoing coach Didier Deschamps would be pained by the manner of his era coming to an end. The mistakes committed by his players made the task against a well-oiled Spain so tough, but the French didn’t find a way to tighten even their basic technique.

Mbappe became France’s record goal-scorer in the tournament but his eye was on the big prize. Although he can look forward to playing in a third World Cup, the dream of a second World Cup triumph is dashed.

And the questions about his leadership, and ability to deliver on the pitch in clutch situations, will not easily go away.