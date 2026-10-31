Anfield test awaits Arsenal as Liverpool look to derail Gunners' title charge

Arsenal face a litmus test in their title defence when they travel to Anfield for Sunday's clash, a ground that has rarely been kind to them over the years. It is arguably their first big test of the campaign, with the 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion being the only blemish on an otherwise strong start to their Premier League title defence. Anfield poses a challenge which only a few away stadiums can, one that cannot be measured by their recent form alone.

Arsenal face daunting Anfield test against Liverpool. (Reueters' Images)

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Arsenal are winless in their last 13 Premier League visits to Anfield, drawing five and losing eight — a record they will be desperate to improve. They have never gone 14 league games without a victory at Liverpool's home ground, with their previous longest winless run being 13 matches, between the 1975-76 and 1987-88 seasons.

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{{^usCountry}} The Gunners are second in the Premier League, level on 21 points with Manchester City but behind on goal difference. After losing to Brighton, they responded with wins over Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, and Everton. However, the recent EFL Cup loss to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town was a major setback for a club on track to re-establish itself as a force to reckon with in Europe under Mikel Arteta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Gunners are second in the Premier League, level on 21 points with Manchester City but behind on goal difference. After losing to Brighton, they responded with wins over Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, and Everton. However, the recent EFL Cup loss to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town was a major setback for a club on track to re-establish itself as a force to reckon with in Europe under Mikel Arteta. {{/usCountry}}

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Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League table with 17 points after a shaky start to their campaign. They dropped points against Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Fulham before suffering an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield. However, Andoni Iraola's side has since found their feet winning their last three matches against Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton to get their campaign back on track.

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While Arsenal have struggled at Anfield, Liverpool have also found it difficult to beat the Gunners in recent meetings. In their last eight encounters, Liverpool have only one win, with five draws and two losses. That win came last season when Dominik Szoboszlai scored a remarkable free-kick.

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For Arsenal, the trip to Anfield is particularly daunting as it is the ground where they have their worst winning record in the Premier League. Among the stadiums they have visited at least 10 times in the competition, none has been as difficult for them as Anfield. The Gunners have managed just six wins in 34 visits, giving them a win rate of 18%. It is a record they will be desperate to better, but doing so against a Liverpool side riding a three-match winning run will be tough.

Battle of supremacy in defensive line

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Sunday's match may be defined by strong defensive performances. Liverpool have kept four clean sheets in their last six league games and shut out Arsenal in both meetings last season. The loan signing of Ronald Araújo has been effective with Iraola deploying him at right-back, where he has proved a reliable defensive option.

Arsenal have not allowed William Saliba's absence through injury to affect their defensive record. The Gunners have the joint-most clean sheets in the Premier League this season (5), while no team has faced fewer shots on target than their 24. They have also conceded the lowest expected goals (6.2) and allowed the fewest big chances (11), according to Opta Analyst. Despite missing one of their key defenders, Arsenal have been difficult to break down.

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Arsenal’s attacking statistics are less impressive. Four teams have scored more than their 13 goals this season, and eight teams have taken more than their 107 shots in eight matches. Arteta will be aware that his side cannot afford to be wasteful against Liverpool.

For the hosts, Bradley Barcola is yet to score in the Premier League, although the Champions League hat-trick has given him some confidence. Alexander Isak has found his scoring touch and is now among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot with six goals. Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, with nine, has scored more. Having managed just three Premier League goals last season, Isak's form will be a big boost for Liverpool.

With both teams strong defensively, Sunday’s match may be decided by fine margins. The tactical battle between the managers will be crucial, and Anfield’s atmosphere could spice it up.