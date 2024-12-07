Ange Postecoglou vows not to change despite wife objecting to fans confrontation

Ange Postecoglou has vowed not to change even though his wife objected to his heated exchange with a small section of Tottenham fans at Bournemouth on Thursday night. Postecoglou was subjected to abuse from a minority of Spurs’ travelling support on the south coast following a limp display in a 1-0 defeat, which has seen the club drop to 10th in the Premier League. The 59-year-old claimed in the immediate aftermath of the unsavoury incident that he was happy to take on board “direct feedback” from visiting spectators at Vitality Stadium, and a day later insisted there were no regrets over his decision to engage with a frustrated fanbase. “No ,” Postecoglou reflected ahead of Sunday’s visit of Chelsea. “They felt like they needed to give me feedback, so I thought I’d get close enough for them to make sure they were heard. “I am who I am. I don’t really care whether people think I’m an easy target, soft target. I’m not going to shy away from it. I’ve fought my whole life and I’m not going to race down the tunnel because some people feel like they need to give me some direction. It doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t. “From my perspective, what motivates me and what drives me on a daily basis is continually stay true to my values and what I believe is the right thing to do in every situation. “Maybe people thought it wasn’t the right thing to do. My wife certainly didn’t. So, I got some feedback there as well, but that’s OK. I’m not going to change. It’s who I am, mate. I’ve been like that my whole career and I won’t change.” It was only a fortnight ago Postecoglou celebrated the best result of his Tottenham tenure with a 4-0 victory at Manchester City which halted their 52-match unbeaten record at home. However, the Australian has seen Guglielmo Vicario join Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur on the sidelines since and Spurs have only registered one win from their last six matches in all competitions. Ben Davies become the latest casualty at Bournemouth with a hamstring issue that made it eight players unavailable, but Postecoglou will not compromise his attacking philosophy in the wake up another injury crisis. Postecoglou added: “I keep saying, I have had 26 years of that. “I am not going to change my values, I’m not going to change my beliefs, I’m not going to change my sense purpose or the way I do things because then I can’t come in here and defend what I am doing. I can defend this to the day I’m gone if I’m doing it my way. “So, like I said it is not unusual for me, it’s not unique and sometimes you kind of understand that people are going to see what we are doing in that light, ‘well, why don’t you change?’ “But change to what? To something somebody else is doing or somebody else did? I was brought here to do it my way otherwise what is the point of me being here.” Spurs have been without vice-captain Romero since November 10, but Postecoglou dropped a strong hint he will make a timely return against Chelsea after a troublesome toe problem. “He just hasn’t been able to feel 100 per cent, but we’re closer now so there’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel,” Postecoglou said. “Cuti’s the kind of guy if he feels he can get out there and help us, he will. I won’t have to twist his arm.”

