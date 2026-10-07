Angel Di Maria’s emotional message to ‘greatest of all time’ Lionel Messi after Argentina farewell: ‘You carried our flag to very top’

Argentina legend Angel Di Maria penned an emotional note for Lionel Messi, alongside whom he played for 18 years in international football. The two icons began their journey in the same era, faced several heartbreaks, and then lifted the World Cup title and twin Copa America titles, bringing glory back to Argentina. Di Maria retired from international football after the 2024 Copa America. Messi decided to retire after the 2026 World Cup, playing his last international match against Benin on Wednesday (IST), arranged as his farewell match.

Angel di Maria shares a heartfelt message for Lionel Messi after his Argentina farewell. (AP Photo)

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Messi bid adieu to international soccer after 21 years, 126 goals, two Copa América titles, and a World Cup championship. He scored a penalty and set up Argentina's other two goals for a 3-0 victory over Benin.

Di Maria, who shared some of Argentina’s biggest moments with Messi, also had an emotional message for his former teammate as he closed the chapter on his international career.

Deep Dive What did Angel Di Maria say in his farewell message to Lionel Messi? In his farewell message, Angel Di Maria expressed gratitude for their 18 years of playing together, highlighting Messi's role in bringing glory to Argentina and calling him 'the greatest of all time.' Why did Lionel Messi announce his retirement from international football? Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football following the death of his father, making it clear that the decision was firm after the 2026 World Cup. How did fans and teammates react to Messi's final match for Argentina? Fans and teammates had an emotional reaction to Messi's final match, with many crying and expressing their gratitude for his contributions, while the game was also a celebration of his remarkable career.

"I had the privilege of being born in your generation, of being able to enjoy watching you play football for so many years. Today, you close a chapter that none of us Argentinians ever wanted to hear you were going to close. But that day has arrived, and today, like every Argentine, I want to say a very, very big thank you for everything you have done for our country," Di Maria wrote on Instagram.

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Di Maria also reflected on the 18 years he spent alongside Messi, describing their relationship as much more than that of teammates and thanking him for everything he did for Argentina.

"For carrying our flag to the very top and making it shine all over the world. And I was lucky enough to have had the privilege of playing alongside you for 18 years. To be more than just a football teammate, to share barbecues, the club, the national team, and so many other things together," he added.

Di Maria ended his message with one final thank you to Messi, saying Argentina’s flag will always fly high because of what his friend achieved before calling him “the greatest of all time.”

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I have nothing but words of gratitude for you and for all the affection you have always shown me. Our flag will always fly at the very top thanks to you. I love you very much, my friend. THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME.