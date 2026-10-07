Anirudh Thapa creates history with stunning strike vs Uruguay! Why India’s lone goal despite 1-6 defeat was no ordinary consolation

As India ended their streak of three consecutive high-profile friendly matches with a game against Uruguay at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 6 (Tuesday), the score read a dismal 1-6, with the Blue Tigers suffering one of their heaviest defeats in recent history, thus getting a gruelling reality check despite a prolonged match suspension that occurred due to lightning. Maxmilliano Araujo scored two goals, with Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Juan Manuel Sanabria and Rodrigo Aguirre all finding the scoresheet. However, within this heavy defeat, one extraordinary moment eclipsed the final scoreline. Anirudh Thapa, in the 22nd minute, scored the only goal for India that rewrote the record books and marked an important moment in Indian football history.

Anirudh Thapa scored a historic goal against Uruguay (AFP)

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Anirudh Thapa's equalizer was special because this is the first time that an Indian has scored a goal against an opposition that features in the top 20 of the official FIFA rankings, since they were introduced back in 1992. Uruguay is currently the 20th-ranked nation in the world, and is a regular feature at the FIFA World Cup, winning two editions back in 1938 and 1959.

Thapa's strike is also only the second time that an Indian has scored a goal against Uruguay. 44 years ago in 1982, Manas Bhattacharya scored the only goal for India in a 1-3 defeat to Uruguay in the Nehru Cup.

How Anirudh Thapa scored the historic goal vs Uruguay

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{{^usCountry}} The Uruguayan defence and midfield boasted some of the most renowned defenders who ply their trade in the top leagues of Europe, South America and Asia. Against a side of this quality, scoring from open play is a massive hurdle for any nation - let alone a team ranked as low as India. Hence, for Anirudh Thapa, who operates in the engine room of the midfield, to score a goal is nothing short of stunning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Uruguayan defence and midfield boasted some of the most renowned defenders who ply their trade in the top leagues of Europe, South America and Asia. Against a side of this quality, scoring from open play is a massive hurdle for any nation - let alone a team ranked as low as India. Hence, for Anirudh Thapa, who operates in the engine room of the midfield, to score a goal is nothing short of stunning. {{/usCountry}}

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Rather than sitting deep in a low block, the Indian midfield showed courage and committed to an aggressive high press in the 22nd minute. The pressure paid off, as it opened up a space for striker Ryan Williams. He unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box, as the Uruguayan goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo fumbled the save. Anirudh Thapa then showed elite awareness, as he slotted the ball past the net.ALSO READ: Grateful to Marcelo Bielsa but with Diego Forlan everything is easier: Rodrigo Zalazar

Joining legends of the past

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Anirudh Thapa may have been the first player in the modern era to score against such an elite opposition; he joins a pantheon of Indian football legends who have scored against top-tier nations, back in Indian football's golden heyday.

Sarangapani Raman scored against France in a 2-1 defeat at the 1948 London Olympics, marking independent India's first-ever international goal. Neville D'Souza scored a famous hat-trick against Australia at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, becoming the first Asian player to do so at the quadrennial event.

Legendary forwards P.K. Banerjee & Tulsidas Balaram scored multiple goals against top-tier Asian opponents like Japan and South Korea during India's Golden Era in the 1950s and 60s.

Amar Bahadur Gurung scored the winning goal against Japan to win the bronze medal at the 1970 Asian Games. C.V. Pappachan scored vs Hungary in the 1991 Nehru Cup.

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In a fixture that exposed the gap between India and a top-tier South American nation in Uruguay, Anirudh Thapa's historic strike proved that even when the margin of error is close to zero, true individual brilliance can still shine through and create headlines.