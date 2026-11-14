Argentina beaten by Uruguay in first game since Lionel Messi's retirement

Argentina suffered a 2-1 defeat against Uruguay on Friday in their first game since Lionel Messi's retirement from international football.

Argentina players applaud fans after the match (REUTERS)

A second-half own goal by Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi followed by a fluky effort from Uruguay midfielder Maxi Araujo sealed defeat for the 2026 World Cup runners-up.

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Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alavarez gave Argentina hope of a comeback with a 73rd-minute strike but Uruguay held on to clinch a third victory for new manager Diego Forlan.

Messi played his final game for Argentina in an emotional farewell friendly victory over Benin last month, calling time on a glittering career that spanned 207 caps and 125 goals.

With the 39-year-old genius missing, Argentina struggled to break down a resilient Uruguay team for long stretches of Friday's friendly.

Nico Paz had Argentina's best chance of the first half, but saw his shot well-saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Cristopher Fiermarin.

Uruguay made the breakthrough soon after half-time when a Giorgian de Arrascaeta free-kick from the left caused chaos in the Argentina defence.

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{{^usCountry}} Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez attempted to clear with a header but his effort instead cannoned off team-mate Balerdi and into the net. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez attempted to clear with a header but his effort instead cannoned off team-mate Balerdi and into the net. {{/usCountry}}

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De Arrascaeta then set up Uruguay's second in the 53rd minute, his corner appearing to hit Araujo's shoulder before looping high into the net.

Alvarez pulled a goal back midway through the half, and had another good chance in stoppage time but Uruguay closed out the win.