Australian gay footballer Josh Cavallo announces engagement with wholesome proposal at Adelaide United stadium

In 2021, Josh Cavallo became the first openly-gay male footballer when he came out, and also inspired others to follow suit. Now, Cavallo has proposed to his partner on the pitch at his club Adelaide United. Josh Cavallo proposed to his partner.

Cavallo proposed to Leighton Morrell on one knee at an empty Hindmarsh Stadium and later uploaded photos of it on social media. "Starting this year with my fiance. Mr and Mr coming soon. Thank you Adelaide United for helping set up this surprise," he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Your endless support has meant so much to me. You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live every day of my life authentically. It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started," he added. His now-fiance is an electrician.

Cavallo is an Australian footballer, who plays as a left-back and also in midfield for A-League side Adelaide United. For his performances in the 2020-21 season, he was awarded Adelaide Unnited's A-League Rising Star award. He has represented the Australian U-19 team in the 2019 AFC U-19 Championship and has also played once for the U-20 team.

During interviews, Cavallo has revealed that he knew he was gay from the age of 16, but was too confused and scared to talk about it. He also revealed that as he had to hide his sexuality, it made him depressed. He came out as gay in 2021 and at that time, there were no openly gay players in top-flight football.

He has been fully supported by his teammates and head coach Carl Veart, who earlier said, "Josh is a tremendous young man and has shown incredible courage to be one of very few professional sportsmen to be this brave... I have nothing but admiration and support for him, as do all the players and coaching staff."