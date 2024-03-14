 Messi, Suarez run riot with goals in 3-1 CONCACAF win for Inter Miami | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez run riot with goals in 3-1 CONCACAF win for Inter Miami; videos go viral

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez run riot with goals in 3-1 CONCACAF win for Inter Miami; videos go viral

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 14, 2024 08:13 AM IST

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were among the goals as Inter Miami defeated Nashville in their CONCACAF Cup fixture.

It was all about Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez once again as Inter Miami ran riot to seal a 3-1 win against Nashville in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 fixture, on Thursday. The win saw the hosts secure a 5-3 victory in Florida, courtesy of goals from Messi, Suarez and Robert Taylor.

Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami.
Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami.

Suarez opened the scoring in the eighth minute as Miami took a 1-0 early lead. Left-back Jordi Alba delivered a cheeky pass, finding Messi in a tight space, who put in a sensational through ball to the former Liverpool frontman, who converted it with ease.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus send Borussia Dortmund into Champions League quarterfinals with 2-0 win vs PSV Eindhoven

15 minutes later Messi made it 2-0 after receiving a pass from Diego Gomez. The Argentine international fired it home to increase his side's lead. Inter Miami went into half-time with a 2-0 lead which was made 3-0 in the 63rd-minute as Robert Taylor also registered his name in the scoresheet. Messi was substituted in the 50th-minute and was replaced by Taylor. Meanwhile, Sam Surridge scored a consolation goal for Miami in stoppage time.

Both sides held each other to a 2-2 draw in the first leg and the second leg turned out to be a one-sided affair. It was only after Messi's substitution that Nashville began to show some intent and put pressure on goalkeeper Drake Callender, who pulled off a save to deny Lukas MacNaughton.

Also, Taylor's goal snuffed out any hint of a Nashville comeback and Hany Mukhtar also had an effort disallowed for offside. Wednesday was the fourth time that Nashville faced Messi since he joined Inter Miami. They have played to three draws before Wednesday — the first of which Miami won 10-9 on penalty kicks in the 2023 Leagues Cup final. Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Miami won its first trophy.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On