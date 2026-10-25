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Barcelona vs Real Madrid: All you need to know about the much-awaited El Clasico

The contest between Barcelona and Real Madrid is expected to be a cracking affair at the Camp Nou.

Updated on: Oct 25, 2026, 14:00:00 IST
By HT Sports Desk
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Barcelona and Real Madrid will battle it out in the much-anticipated El Clásico late Sunday night. With Barca leading the La Liga standings, the aim of the Jose Mourinho-managed side would be to close the gap on the table toppers. The Catalans have begun the top-flight Spanish competition with a bang, winning all nine of their opening matches, collecting a full 27 points. However, Barcelona received a jolt earlier this week, going down 2-4 against PSG in the Champions League.

Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the La Liga on Monday (IST). (AFP)
Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the La Liga on Monday (IST). (AFP)

On the other hand, Real Madrid have regained some momentum under Mourinho, winning their last four matches in La Liga and the Champions League. In the Spanish competition, Madrid are third with 21 points, sitting six points behind leaders Barca.

With both Madrid and Barcelona having some rich vein of form, the contest at Camp Nou promises to be a cracking affair.

When: Monday (1:30 AM IST)

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

What: La Liga

Who: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Streaming: Fancode

Head-to-head record

Matches: 264

Real Madrid wins: 106

Barcelona wins: 106

Draw: 52

Form guide

Barcelona: WWWWL

Latest: Barcelona lost to PSG 2-4 in the Champions League.

Real Madrid: LWWWW

Latest: Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League.

Managers speak

Hansi Flick, Barcelona manager:

"I think the people who thought a week ago Barca would thrash us will keep thinking the same thing. People look at us like a finished product, but in football, finished products are difficult because they are never finished. We've been working for three months. This is the start of a product, we're in an initial phase where the coach is learning, analysing, bit by bit defining paths, the players are learning about the coach, comparing a team in this state, I think, is unfair."

Key players

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Barcelona's hopes will once again rely on Lamine Yamal to make the difference. Yamal's battle against Madrid's defence could prove decisive. His willingness to get involved in one-on-one battles can disrupt defensive structures and create openings for teammates. Yamal never shies away from combining control and exceptional dribbling, and this allows him ample opportunities to create chances against all odds.

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

For Madrid, it will all boil down to what sort of day Mbappe has. The French forward's acceleration and clinical finishing make him a constant threat, especially when the opposition provides him space in the defensive lines. He excels at quick transitions; hence, the other Real Madrid players would be required to ensure he receives quality passes without sacrificing defensive stability.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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