Bayern Munich were held 3-3 at Viking in the Champions League on Tuesday with the Norwegian champions equalising late through Herman Haugen after Michael Olise was sent off.

Bayern held by Viking after Olise sees red in Champions League

Bayern trailed 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Gianni Stensness and Peter Christiansen.

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Harry Kane seemed to have dragged Bayern to victory as he scored twice and set up another for a 3-2 lead, but Olise picked up two yellow cards in the space of a minute.

Viking made the most of their advantage with Haugen scoring in the final minute to snatch the Norwegian champions a shock draw against the German giants.

Olise's red means he will miss next week's blockbuster clash with English champions Arsenal in Munich.

Kane scored for the ninth straight Champions League match, equalling a club record set by Robert Lewandowski and drawing two behind the record of 11 set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Just days after conceding the fastest goal in Bundesliga history in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Augsburg, Bayern were again behind early.

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{{^usCountry}} With just 72 seconds gone, Stensness headed in an outswinging corner to give the hosts a shock lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With just 72 seconds gone, Stensness headed in an outswinging corner to give the hosts a shock lead. {{/usCountry}}

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Bayern ramped up the pressure but could not break through, with Kane twice heading into the arms of Viking goalie Arild Ostbo.

Not content to absorb Bayern pressure and cling to a narrow lead, Viking launched a lightning-fast counter-attack and doubled their advantage with 38 minutes gone.

Top goalscorer Christiansen finished off a slick move to give Viking a 2-0 lead.

Bayern were handed a lifeline when Konrad Laimer was felled in the box just after the break, bringing Kane to the spot.

After a stuttering run up, the 33-year-old guided the ball into the bottom right of the goal, past the fingertips of Ostbo.

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On the hour, Kane lost his marker and heading in a Joshua Kimmich cross to lock up the scores.

Luis Diaz had an effort ruled out for offside just a minute later but the Colombian was the beneficiary of a Kane pass 10 minutes later.

Kane lofted a ball to Laimer, whose saved shot rebounded into Diaz's path.

The England captain appeared to have saved Bayern, until Olise was sent from the pitch. The France winger saw yellow for a foul and then picked up another for dissent, leaving Bayern a man down with 16 minutes left.

Viking pushed and Haugen scored in the 90th minute to help the hosts to a memorable draw.

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