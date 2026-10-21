Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: All you need to know about the big Champions League match

Another Champions League blockbuster is on the cards as Bayern Munich host Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Thursday (12:30 AM IST) in a meeting of two title contenders with very different styles of play. Arsenal have gone about their business building a successful side through defensive firmness and the ability to win games in the tightest of situations. Vincent Kompany's Bayern, on the other hand, is a very different proposition, a team that goes in search of goals with a far more adventurous and high-risk approach. The German giants have some fitness concerns in their camp, including manager Kompany, who is nursing a virus, while Manuel Neuer has just recovered from a minor injury. Joshua Kimmich missed training for personal reasons.

Bayern Munich will host Arsenal at Allianz Arena. (Reuters and AFP Images)

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When: Thursday (12:30 AM IST)

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Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

What: Champions League, league phase

Who: Six-time UCL champions Bayern Munich face Arsenal

Streaming: SonyLIV

TV Telecast: SonySports Network

Head-to-head

Matches: 15

Bayern Munich wins: 8

Arsenal wins: 4

Draw: 3

Form guide

Bayern Munich: WDDWW

Latest: Bayern beat RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal: WWWWW

Latest: Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the Premier League.

Managers Speak

Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks

"The key will be decided on small margins," Danks said. "We have to be prepared for every aspect of the game.

"We trust the process and the work we have done with the players in the last couple of seasons. We want them to play fearless and express themselves."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

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{{^usCountry}} "You want to face the best players in these kind of games and duke it out with the best in the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You want to face the best players in these kind of games and duke it out with the best in the world. {{/usCountry}}

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"First of all, as a team, you see how incredibly well coached they are, the mindset that they have, the conviction that they have in their reaction and then in real quality moments that they can produce throughout the games, when we look at the goals and chances that they generate."

Key players

Harry Kane

The Englishman will be one of Bayern Munich’s biggest threats against Arsenal. He has been in fine scoring form in the Champions League and has a strong record against the Gunners, having scored 15 goals in 22 appearances. His finishing and ability to bring teammates into the attack make him an essential player for Kompany’s side. Arsenal will need to keep him under control, especially inside the box, if they are to limit Bayern’s attacking threat.

Declan Rice

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Declan Rice will have a big role to play if Arsenal are to get a result against Bayern Munich. He will need to break up Bayern’s attacks, win the midfield duels and stop the German giants from playing through the middle. Rice’s defensive work will be especially important with Kane leading the attack, while his ability to carry the ball forward could also help Arsenal launch attacks of their own.