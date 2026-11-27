Ten-man Bournemouth fought back to maintain their 100-per cent record in the Europa League with a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo on Thursday, while AC Milan overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Olympiakos.

Bournemouth's Alvaro Rodriguez celebrates with Djordje Petrovic after the match. (REUTERS) more less

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The fifth round of matches was overshadowed by clashes between Georgian police and Besiktas fans, which caused the Turkish club's match against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi to be temporarily suspended.

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Marco Rose's Bournemouth notched a 10th successive win in all competitions despite finding themselves a goal and a man down in Spain.

The Premier League club, playing in Europe for the first time, now sit two points clear at the top of the 36-team table from second-placed Juventus, who saw off Cypriots Omonia 4-1 in Turin.

"My team, with one player down and 1-0 down, and this kind of energy and spirit -- this is quite remarkable and amazing," said Bournemouth boss Rose.

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{{^usCountry}} "Sometimes I have the feeling with this team (that they) don't even need a coach." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Sometimes I have the feeling with this team (that they) don't even need a coach." {{/usCountry}}

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Bournemouth could secure a top-eight finish and a last-16 berth when they host Viktoria Plzen, 4-0 winners over Benfica on Thursday, in two weeks' time.

Celta struck first in the 19th minute as Bournemouth allowed 39-year-old Iago Aspas time and space in the box to score his first goal since August.

The visitors were dealt another blow just three minutes later when Bafode Diakite was sent off following a VAR review for a tackle on Couhaib Driouech.

But the Cherries pulled themselves level two minutes after half-time as Alvaro Rodriguez headed in Amine Adli's cross.

The 10 men completed a remarkable turnaround with 12 minutes to play when Rayan slotted home Marcus Tavernier's square pass to cap a quick counter-attack.

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Ruben Amorim's Milan, who had lost three of their opening four matches, gave their hopes of avoiding an embarrassing early exit a boost with a 4-2 victory at Olympiakos.

Milan were facing another huge blow to their bid to reach the knock-out phase when they were trailing to a Mike Maignan own goal and Joao Silva's 49th-minute strike.

But Omari Hutchinson's brilliant solo goal gave Milan a lifeline, and the former Ipswich winger then set up Alphadjo Cisse to equalise in the 63rd minute.

Hutchinson added another assist as he crossed for Christian Pulisic to volley home 19 minutes from time, before Diego Moreira's injury-time fourth, breathing life into the seven-time European champions' campaign.

"We have a lot of work to do to be a very strong team, but the spirit is there. It's the start of something," Amorim told Sky Sport after his team edged into the knock-out playoff round places.

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Ferencvaros are behind Juve on goal difference in third after losing their 100-percent record with a goalless home draw against Celje of Slovenia.

Bayer Leverkusen, who won 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb, are fourth ahead of Benfica.

Dwight McNeil scored a late winner as Crystal Palace climbed to 12th place with a comeback 2-1 win over 10-man Real Sociedad at Selhurst Park.

Sunderland's winless run in the competition extended to three games as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Polish club Jagiellonia at the Stadium of Light.

Clashes in Georgia

The Turkish Football Federation condemned "unacceptable" scenes as Georgian police clashed with Besiktas fans who unfurled a pro-Palestinian banner.

The Istanbul team's game against Hapoel, which Besiktas eventually won 2-1, was being played in Batumi due to security reasons.

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A Turkish ministry source said Turkey's top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, had spoken with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili, while Besiktas lodged a complaint with UEFA.

There were also violent clashes between Marseille and Levski Sofia supporters during the Ligue 1 club's 1-0 win in France, which left five fans of the Bulgarian club in hospital.

Brighton moved second in the Conference League table by swatting aside Universitatea Craiova of Romania 4-0.

Fabian Hurzeler's side are two points behind leaders Monaco, who edged out Hearts 3-2 at Tynecastle courtesy of Folarin Balogun's 94th-minute winner.

Mohamed Salah scored a second-half equaliser, his 12th goal of the season, as Trabzonspor won 2-1 at CSKA Sofia.