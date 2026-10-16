CINCINNATI — In the aftermath of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Joe Burrow was asked to evaluate the team through five games this season.

Burrow: Bengals ‘got to be better’ after Week 5 win as bye begins

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Got to be better,” Burrow said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

In what ways?

“Everywhere,” he said.

The Bengals enter the bye with a 3-2 record, and their next game will be an AFC North matchup as Cincinnati faces the Baltimore Ravens. The way that the Bengals entered the bye and the specifics of the game against the Dolphins showed what the Bengals need to improve.

“A lot of frustrating things on our end,” Taylor said about the 31-24 win. “We had two personal fouls. We fumbled twice in the red zone. We caught a kickoff on the 4-yard line. We had a penalty on a field goal that led to a touchdown, gave them four points, and gave up over 200 yards rushing. Plenty to clean up.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The most important element of this bye week looks like a chance to get healthy. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Bryan Cook have missed time over the past two weeks with various injuries, and the Bengals’ depth at receiver and safety has been severely tested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most important element of this bye week looks like a chance to get healthy. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Bryan Cook have missed time over the past two weeks with various injuries, and the Bengals’ depth at receiver and safety has been severely tested. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also, the bye week comes after a taxing game in a record-setting October heat last Sunday in Miami.

“The bye hits us at a great time,” Taylor said. “I know these guys are worn out. We’ve had some down-to-the-wire games the last three weeks. I know how hot this one was . The bye week comes at a great time for us to be 3 -2. These guys will regroup. We know who we are. Today, there’s a lot of things we have to clean up to be better when we go to Baltimore in two weeks.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The biggest bright spot of the first five weeks of the season is that the Bengals learned the type of unit that it can have on defense. The front office heavily invested in the defense during the offseason, and the investments are paying off as Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Cashius Howell, Jonathan Allen and Cook hit the ground running.

“We’re bringing life to each other,” Mafe said. “We don’t point fingers on this defense. If a guy makes a mistake, we’ve got you. We’ll back you up. When you have that mentality, it’s easy to play the game how you want to.”

With Lawrence in the mix, the Bengals have gone from a team that had the lowest run stuff rate in the NFL in 2025 to the team with the highest run stuff rate in the NFL in 2026 through Week 5. Lawrence has also made a significant impact as a pass rusher with impact, drive-changing plays.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“He just loves it. It’s contributed a lot to the personality of our defense,” Taylor said. “That’s what you really see from our guys. Not only are they talented and confident. They’re playing with really good chemistry. They’ve got a really big personality as a whole. He’s obviously a big part of that.”

Mafe has become the Bengals’ best true pass rusher. His consistent ability to win off the edge has sped up quarterbacks, produced turnovers and generated sacks for himself and his teammates.

“Right now, it’s a mindset to go out there and show who I can be as a player,” Mafe said. “With the coaches trusting me to be that player, it’s up to me to uphold that in my end of the bargain.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The defense will need to keep making progress as the Bengals flip the page to the second half of the season. Expectations are high for a team that hasn’t made the postseason since the 2022 season, and the Bengals’ upcoming game in Baltimore sets up as a pivot point for the rest of the season.

See ’s full NFL coverage here

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.