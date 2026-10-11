WEST POINT, N.Y. — Cale Hellums rushed for a career-high 223 yards, Dawson Jones kicked the winning field goal on the final play and Army edged Tulane 20-17 on Saturday. Cale Hellums runs for 223 yards, Dawson Jones delivers game-winner for Army in 20-17 win over Tulane

The Army defense stopped Tulane on fourth down at the Black Knights' 33-yard line with about four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hellums, who earlier scored both of Army's touchdowns, then led a 12-play, 58-yard drive to set up Jones for his decisive 25-yard kick.

Tulane led 10-7 through three quarters before the offenses took over in the final period. Hellums led Army on a 61-yard drive capped by a Jones field goal, and just three plays later Kadin Semonza's 39-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Lucas put the Green Wave back ahead, 17-10. Hellums tied it again with a 58-yard run on Army's second play of the ensuing drive.

Hellums bettered his previous career high of 155 yards, set against Tulane last season. On Saturday he attempted only 6 passes, completing 3 for 19 yards. Army had 329 yards rushing.

Semonza threw for 158 yards for the Green Wave .

After allowing 503 yards in a 31-29 loss to Louisiana Tech last week, the Army defense held Tulane to 280 yards.

Tulane: vs. Memphis on Friday.

Army: at Florida Atlantic next Saturday. —-

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