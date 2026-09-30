Cannot imagine how celebrations will be when we land in Kigali: Constantine

Three flights in three days, family living in three countries. Stephen Constantine wished he could do something about the travel from Praia to Kigali but it’s been a while since he, his wife and daughters have accepted that sit-down family dinners will come nearly as often as Christmas in a year.

Stephen Constantine (X)

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All that –can call them sacrifices if you will though Constantine will not have it any other way – feels worth it when you helm a team that is not in the top 100 but beat an opponent who held Spain to a draw and took Argentina to extra-time in the last World Cup.

Yet Constantine, who turns 64 next month, wasn’t sure it was his best achievement as a coach. “I would say the win against Kyrgyzstan was just as important,” he told HT on Wednesday, referring to the 1-0 victory in 2017 that sealed qualification for India to the 2019 Asian Cup. “But now that I think about it, what with everything Cabo Verde did in the World Cup, us winning away and being four points away from qualifying, I would say this is my biggest win as a coach.”

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On Tuesday, Rwanda, up nine places to be ranked 119th in the world, beat Cape Verde, who are 51 places above them at 68, 2-1 away in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Rwanda now have two wins in two games having beaten Liberia 3-1 on September 25. “This was the first time we had back-to-back wins in the AFCON qualifiers,” said Constantine who coached India for a little over six years (2002-05; 2015-2019).

“The game was 60-40 in their favour. This was their first home game after the World Cup and we were expecting a packed stadium. It was not. I thought we played quite well but they scored first. We equalised and then I sent out a 19 year-old who got us the winner.”

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Cape Verde’s lead through Gilson Benchimol’s 40th minute goal was cancelled by Claude Niyomugabo in first-half stoppage time. Elie Iradukunda got the winner in the 52nd minute. The surprise win lead to people coming out on the streets in Kigali to celebrate. “I cannot imagine how it will be when we land there on Friday,” said Constantine.

Based in Kigali

Constantine was speaking to HT from Dakar while in transit. He has been based in Kigali after returning to the country in east Africa last March. “I cannot be coaching from (training) camp to camp. I have been in Kigali since June and I am not going home till December.” If that means his wife will be in Cyprus where they have a house and their three daughters in England, so be it.

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Rwanda have not had a seat at the high table of African football since 2004 which was the only time they qualified for the Cup of Nations. Back in charge after 11 years, Constantine said the situation was similar to India in 2015.

“Back then, India were struggling to even win the SAFF Championship and I was aiming for making the Asian Cup finals on a regular basis. From when I left (in 2015), Rwanda slid from 68 to 130 before I joined.

“The facilities may have improved but coaches and federation presidents have barely lasted a year. It is difficult to build anything in that kind of turnover.”

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On Tuesday, federation president Fabrice Shema resigned after 13 months following a dispute over cheques from his personal business being dishonoured.

“So, like with India in 2015, I have had to build from scratch. Which is why in the friendly against Kenya at home (on October 5), I will look at some young players,” said Constantine.

Rwanda will play home and away with Mali in November and round off the qualifiers for the 2027 finals against Liberia and Cape Verde. “There are a some very difficult games but we are in a good position. With a bit of luck, we can do this,” he said.