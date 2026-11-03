Champions League Matchday 4: PSG, Aston Villa look to extend winning runs; Atletico take on Bayern – All you need to know

The Champions League returns for round four, and the new-format table is already taking shape. After the opening three matchdays, only five teams have maintained a 100% win record -- holders Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Real Betis. Two of those, PSG and Aston Villa, will be in action on Tuesday and Wednesday, when nine matches will be played.

PSG's French midfielder #24 Senny Mayulu (C-R) celebrates with PSG's Moroccan defender #02 Achraf Hakimi (C-L) (AFP)

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Atletico host Bayern, two heavyweights who have each managed just one win in three matches. PSG visit a Villarreal side that scores freely and concedes just as freely. Barcelona, beaten by PSG and Real Madrid over the last fortnight, take on unbeaten Aston Villa at Camp Nou. Manchester United, who have gone nine games without a win across competitions, host Roma.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

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(Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid; Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)

Recent form:

Atletico Madrid: WWDWW

Bayern Munich: DWWDW

Head-to-head:

Matches: 8

Bayern won: 4

Atletico won: 2

Draws: 2

Atletico are second in the La Liga table, having defeated Levante on Saturday. Yet, their Champions League campaign has been uneven so far -- one win, one draw and one defeat. Bayern, on the other hand, have not lost a match since the semifinals of the previous edition of the Champions League against eventual champions PSG, which was decided on penalties. This season, they have a 13-0 record across competitions, but that tally also includes four draws, two of which came in this Champions League edition, against Viking and Arsenal. They also drew against Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Sunday. They arrive in Madrid without Luis Díaz, while Neuer and Olise are doubtful. Atletico have never lost a home game against Bayern, and Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane will try to change that. A third consecutive draw would be Bayern's first such run since 2006.

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain

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{{^usCountry}} (Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal; Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST) Recent form: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal; Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST) Recent form: {{/usCountry}}

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Villarreal: LWWLD

Paris Saint-Germain: WWWWW

Head-to-head:

The two teams have never played an official competitive match against each other.

Real Madrid remain the only team to have won three consecutive titles in the modern Champions League era. Back-to-back holders PSG, also the table-toppers, have started strongly this season and are looking to join Real Madrid on that elusive list. They are, in fact, unbeaten in their last 13 Champions League matches. Even a draw in Spain could see them equal the French record of 14, set by Lyon. Villarreal, on the other hand, sit 19th in the table with just three points from one win. They did score in each of their defeats against Liverpool and Dortmund, scoring eight goals across three games, but also conceded as many. That could be a problem against PSG, who scored four goals past both Manchester City and Barcelona. If nothing else, La Cerámica is likely to witness a goal-fest.

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FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates

Barcelona vs Aston Villa

(Camp Nou, Barcelona; Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)

Recent form:

Barcelona: WLLWW

Aston Villa: DLWWW

Head-to-head:

Matches: 2

Barcelona won: 1

Aston Villa won: 0

Draws: 1

Barcelona return to Champions League action looking to bounce back from their loss to PSG. Hansi Flick's side sit eighth in the table with six points. At home, they secured an emphatic win against Alaves and will be riding on that confidence when they host Aston Villa, who could pose a challenge, with the Premier League side having won all three of their opening Champions League games. However, their recent domestic struggles could be a concern, as could Unai Emery's record of having won only three of his 30 meetings with Barcelona.

Manchester United vs Roma

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(Old Trafford; Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)

Recent form:

Manchester United: LLLLL

Roma: WWDWW

Head-to-head:

Matches: 6

Manchester United won: 4

Roma won: 1

Draws: 1

Nineteen years ago, the Red Devils overturned a 1-2 deficit to beat Roma 7-1 at Old Trafford, completing an 8-3 aggregate win in the quarter-finals. Michael Carrick had scored two goals in that match for Manchester United. On Wednesday, Carrick, now the manager, will hope to recreate that magic as the Premier League side looks to bounce back from a run of nine consecutive losses. He managed to keep his job following talks with the club. Roma blew a 3-1 lead against Real Madrid in this competition but have since gone unbeaten in their next five matches, including a 5-2 win against Udinese on Saturday.

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Other matches:

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (Tuesday, 11:15 PM IST)

Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (Tuesday, 11:15 PM IST)

Feyenoord vs Inter (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)

Bodø/Glimt vs Lille (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST)

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