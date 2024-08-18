Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25: Live streaming, telecast, team news - All you need to know

With the Premier League 2024-25 season having begun, Chelsea face defending champions Manchester City in their campaign opener, at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday. Both sides will be hoping to start their respective campaigns with a win, and Chelsea are winless in their previous six Premier League meetings with Manchester City (drawn two and lost four), since a 2-1 away win in May 2021. Manchester City open their 2024-25 Premier League campaign on Sunday.(AFP)

Manchester City have won their Premier League opener in 12 of the last 13 seasons, except a 0-1 defeat at Tottenham in 2021-22. No side has got more points from their opening matches of the Premier League season than Chelsea (67), with only Manchester United getting more wins (21), than the Blues (20).

Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 team news

Manchester City will be without Oscar Bobb and Rodri for the match. Meanwhile, Chelsea will be without Conor Gallagher, whose future is still in doubt.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 head-to-head

This will be the 177th Premier League meeting between both sides. In terms of head-to-head, Chelsea lead with 69 wins, compared to City's 65. Their last two Premier League meetings ended in draws.

What did the managers say?

Speaking ahead of the season opener, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said, "At the moment if I start to think I have 43 players it is not a good thing. (Co-sporting directors) Paul (Winstanley) and Laurence (Stewart) they are there in charge of finding solutions for these kind of players. I'm not the guy in charge of finding solutions for loan players, otherwise they have to pay me double!"

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said, "There’s 140 points to play for and we start from zero, like everyone, and we will see if we want to conquer it."

"We will have to conquer it again, because they are not going to give us the Premier League for the 24/25 season. You have to do it.

"I understand, because normally when people say that we are favourites, we have to accept it. When you have won four in a row and six in seven, it’s normal that we are favourites.

"We have to live with that, but I know what we have to do. Point by point must be won and of course, every season is more difficult."

