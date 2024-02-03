Complaint lodged against Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham over alleged use of 'rapist' word against Mason Greenwood

On Friday, La Liga, the Spanish domestic league, stated that it would probe a complaint submitted by Getafe, accusing Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham of making offensive remarks directed at Getafe forward Mason Greenwood in their league match earlier this week. The alleged incident occurred during Real's 2-0 triumph over Getafe on Thursday; a clip went viral on social media platforms, with fans claiming Bellingham called Greenwood a ‘rapist’. Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham walks off the pitch after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain(AP)

The league acknowledged receiving the complaint and indicated it would use a lip-reading service to investigate further before determining any subsequent steps.

Greenwood had parted ways with Manchester United last year, albeit on loan, to join Spanish club Getafe following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors.

He had not played for United since Jan. 2022, after he was implicated in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online. Prosecutors in England closed their case in February 2023, saying “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

But United and the player decided it was best for him to find a new club. Greenwood has said he “did not do the things I was accused of.”

Neither Real Madrid nor Getafe immediately responded to requests for comment by the news agency AP.

It is not clear what possible action, if any, could be taken against Bellingham in case it is established he did insult Greenwood, as Getafe alleges.

Greenwood, 22, has played well for Getafe and helped it reach 10th place despite the loss to leader Madrid.

Bellingham, meanwhile, has been top-notch for Real Madrid since joining the side in the summer transfer window; he has scored 14 times for the side in 19 matches, and has netted 18 times overall in only 27 appearances for the Los Blancos.

(With inputs from AP)