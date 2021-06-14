Copa America: Full schedule, match timing, squads, live telecast and streaming

Copa America will finally get underway in Brazil late on Sunday, (2:30 am, Monday, IST), with hosts Brazil taking on Venezuela. The tournament, which was meant to be hosted by Colombia and Argentina in 2020, was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is now being held in Brazil in the backdrop of protests in the country.

CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, decided to hand the hosting rights to Brazil, just two weeks before the tournament was scheduled to begin. The tournament will run from June 13, 2021 to July 10, 2021.

A total of ten teams with participate in Copa America and will be divided into two groups of 5 each. Group A will have Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay, while Group B will see hosts Brazil take on Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru.

Copa America live broadcast in India will be done by Sony Sports Network on its four channels, namely Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4.

Sony LIV will live stream Copa America matches on its app and website.

Copa America 2021 match date and timings

Copa America full schedule list

Copa America group stage schedule-

Match 1: Brazil vs Venezuela, Group B at Brasilia on June 14 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 2: Colombia vs Ecuador, Group B at Cuiaba on June 14 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 3: Argentina vs Chile (Group A) at Rio de Janeiro on June 15 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 4: Paraguay vs Bolivia (Group A) at Goiania on June 15 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 5: Colombia vs Venezuela (Group B) at Goiania on June 18 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 6: Brazil vs Peru (Group B) at Rio de Janeiro on June 18 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 7: Chile vs Bolivia (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 19 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 8: Argentina vs Uruguay (Group A) Brasilia on June 19 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 9: Venezuela vs Ecuador (Group B) at Rio de Janeiro on June 21 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 10: Colombia vs Peru (Group B) at Goiania on June 21 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 11: Uruguay vs Chile (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 22 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 12: Argentina vs Paraguay (Group A) at Brasilia on June 22 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 13: Ecuador vs Peru (Group B) at Goiania on June 24 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 14: Brazil vs Colombia (Group B) at Rio de Janeiro on June 24 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 15: Bolivia vs Uruguay (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 25 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 16: Chile vs Paraguay (Group A) at Brasilia on June 25 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 17: Ecuador vs Brazil (Group B) at Goiania on June 28 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 18: Venezuela vs Peru (Group B) at Brasilia on June 28 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 19: Uruguay vs Paraguay (Group A) at Rio de Janeiro on June 29 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 20: Bolivia vs Argentina (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 29 (5:30 AM IST)

Copa America 2021 Quarter-finals schedule

July 3: No. 2 Group A vs. No. 3 Group B – 4:30 AM IST

June 4: No. 1 Group A vs. No. 4 Group B – 4:30 AM IST

July 5: No. 2 Group B vs. No. 3 Group A – 3:30 AM IST

July 5: No. 1 Group B vs. No. 4 Group A – 6:30 AM IST

Copa America Semi-finals

July 7, QF 1 Winner vs QF 2 winner – 4:30 AM IST

July 8, QF 3 Winner vs QF 4 winner – 6:30 AM IST

Third-place match

July 11: Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser – 3:30 AM IST

Final

July 11: SF 1 Winner vs SF 2 Winner – 5:30 AM IST

Squad of teams participating in Copa America

Argentina Copa America 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani

Defenders: Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina Lucera, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel

Midfielders: Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Joaquin Correa (Lazio), Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Mara, Nicolas Domnguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Sergio Aguero, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Bolivia Copa America 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: Carlos Lampe, Ruben Cordano, Javier Rojas.

Defenders: Jairo Quinteros, Jose Sagredo, Luis Haquin, Luis Barboza, Diego Bejarano, Enrique Flores.

Midfielders: Leonel Justiniano, Henry Vaca, Diego Wayar, Jeyson Chura, Erwin Saavedra, Roberto Fernandez, Ramiro Vaca, Erwin Sanchez, Danny Bejarano.

Forwards: Juan Carlos Arce, Marcelo Moreno, Rodrigo Ramallo, Jaume Cuellar, Gilbert Alvarez.

Brazil Copa America 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Felipe

Midfielders: Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Chile Copa America 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias, Claudio Bravo, Gabriel Castellon

Defenders: Yonathan Anda, Jean Beausejour, Eugenio Mena, Mauricio Isla, Guillermo Maripan, Francisco Sierralta, Gary Medel, Enzo Roco, Sebastian Vegas.

Midfielders: Toms Alarcon, Claudio Baeza, Pablo Galdames, Juan Leiva, Clemente Montes, Carlos Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Cesar Pinares, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal.

Forwards: Ben Brereton, Bryan Carrasco, Luis Jimenez, Jean Meneses, Felipe Mora, Fabian Orellana, Alexis Sanchez.

Colombia Copa America 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Aldair Quintana

Defenders: Carlos Cuesta, Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Oscar Murillo, William Tesillo, Stefan Medina, Yairo Moreno, Yerry Mina, Jhon Jáner Lucumí

Midfielders: Baldomero Perlaza, Gustavo Cuellar, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Mateus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios,

Forwards: Alfredo Morelos, Duvan Zapata, Luis Diaz, Luis Muriel, Miguel Borja, Rafael Santos Borre, Leandro Campaz

Ecuador Copa America 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez, Pedro Ortiz, Hernan Galindez

Defenders: Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Fernando Leon, Mario Pineida, Felix Torres

Midfielders: Alan Franco, Jhegson Sebastian Mendez Carabali, Carlos Gruezo, Ayrton Eduar Preciado Garcia, Damian Diaz, Dixon Arroyo, Juan Cazares, Christian Noboa

Forwards: Enner Valencia, Angel Israel Mena Delgado, Michael Steveen Estrada Martinez, Jordy Caicedo, Fidel Martinez

Paraguay Copa America 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: Antony Silva, Gerardo Ortiz, Juan Espinola

Defenders: Robert Rojas, David Martinez, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso, Fabian Balbuena, Juan Escobar

Midfielders: Gaston Gimenez, Andres Cubas, Oscar Romero, Robert Piris da Motta, Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero

Forwards: Carlos Gonzalez, Braian Samudio, Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Gabriel Avalos

Peru Copa America 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: Renato Solis, Jose Carvallo, Pedro Gallese

Defenders: Luis Abram, Luis Advincula, Miguel Araujo, Alexander Callens, Aldo Corzo, Marcos Lopez, Jhilmar Lora, Christian Ramos, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino, Christian Cueva, Martin Tavara, Sergio Pea, Edison Flores, Christopher Gonzales, Yoshimar Yotun

Forwards: Luis Ibrico, Andre Carrillo, Paolo Guerrero, Gianluca Lapadula, Alex Valera, Raul Ruidiaz

Uruguay Copa America 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martin Campana, Sergio Rochet.

Defenders: Diego Godín, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Ronald Araujo, Martin Caceres, Matias Vina, Giovanni Gonzalez, Camilo Candido.

Midfielders: Matías Vecino, Federico Valverde, Fernando Gorriaran, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nandez, Luca Torreira, Nicolas De la Cruz, Brian Rodriguez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Facundo Torres, Brian Ocampo.

Venezuela Copa America 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: Joel Graterol, Rafael Romo, Wuilker Farinez.

Defenders: Roberto Rosales, Jhon Chancellor, Mikel Villanueva, Nahuel Ferraresi, Luis Mago, Yohan Cumana, Alexander Gonsalez, Ronald Hernandez, Adrian Martinez.

Midfielders: Junior Moreno, Cristian Casseres Jr, Tomas Rincon, Romulo Otero, Jefferson Savarino, Jose Martinez, Edson Castillo, Bernaldo Manzano, Yangel Herrera, Richard Celis, Jhon Murrilo, Yeferson Soteldo.

Forwards: Jhonder Cadiz, Sergio Cordova, Josef Martinez, Fernando Aristeguieta.

