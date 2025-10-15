Cristiano Ronaldo brace shatters FIFA World Cup Qualifier record, but Portugal held to draw by last-minute Hungary goal

Even at 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to put away goals for Portugal as he bids for FIFA World Cup success, and also continues to make records tumble. The all-time great stroked home two first-time finishes in the first half during his team’s WC Qualifier against Hungary at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, the city in which he starting off his career with Sporting CP. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 947th and 948th goals of his professional career vs Hungary.(REUTERS)

While Ronaldo’s brace was cancelled out by an early Attila Szalai header and an injury time equalizer by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, the Al Nassr star’s goals were enough to ensure his nation remain top of the qualification group.

Significantly, these were his 40th and 41st goals in World Cup Qualification, which places him as the all-time leader in goals scored in Qualifiers. He overtakes former Guatemala striker Carlos Ruiz, who had scored 39 times over an 18-year career, and extends his lead over contemporaries such as Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Most goals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers:

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR): 41*

Carlos Ruiz (GTM): 39

Lionel Messi (ARG): 36

Hungary opened the scoring as Szalai towered over defenders in the box to nod in a Szoboszlai corner in the eighth minute, but Ronaldo was quick to equalize in the 22nd minute. A low driven cross from the right back Nelson Semedo was pounced upon by Ronaldo to tap in with his left foot.

In injury time of the first half, Ronaldo would add a second, this time assisted by the other fullback Nuno Mendes. A delicious cross whipped in by the Paris Saint-Germain star was met on the half-volley by Ronaldo, who controlled a difficult shot and steered the go-ahead goal past Hungarian goalkeeper Balazs Toth.

Woodwork and goalkeeping denies Portugal the win

Ronaldo showed all his striker’s instinct and deadly shooting ability to take him to 948 career goals, with half an eye still on the four-digit mark, and increased his lead as the all-time top-scorer in international football with 143.

However, Portugal weren’t able to translate their dominance in the second half. Ruben Dias struck the post with a thunderous effort from range at the hour mark, and less than 60 seconds later, a Bruno Fernandes effort was tipped onto the same post by mere fingertips from Toth. Toth would make another sharp save to deny a Joao Felix header from close range.

Hungary maintained the pressure in the closing minutes, with Szalai hitting the crossbar with another header. Their pressure would pay off in the 91st minute, as a low cross was poorly defended by the Portuguese defenders, allowing star man Szoboszlai to tap in at the far post. The point from the draw keeps Hungary in the hunt for second place in the group, one point ahead of Ireland, while Portugal sprint to a 5-point lead in their bid for qualification to next year’s World Cup.