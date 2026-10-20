Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension, fined €255 by Portuguese FA

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a 30-day suspension and fined 255 euros ( ₹27,125.77) by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) for abruptly leaving the national team camp in Denmark last month following a rift with coach Jorge Jesus.

Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the UEFA Nations League league phase group A4 football match between Portugal and Wales (AFP)

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The federation's disciplinary council said it had upheld the charge against the 41-year-old forward in full.

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Ronaldo had left the camp in Copenhagen ahead of the Nations League group-stage match against Denmark after learning that he would not start. He later accused Jesus of breaking his promise twice about his role in the team, after Jesus omitted him from the starting XI against Norway.

Jesus denied the allegations but left the door open for Ronaldo's return to the Portugal team.

The disciplinary council's non-professional section found that Ronaldo had deliberately committed an offence under Article 160(1) of the federation's disciplinary regulations. Proceedings were opened on October 9 over incidents reported two days earlier.

However, the council did not specify which matches the suspension would cover or whether the time Ronaldo spent under provisional suspension would count towards the 30-day sanction.

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{{^usCountry}} Ronaldo had earlier apologised to his teammates and fans in a social media post, while reiterating his availability for selection after serving the punishment. Portuguese FA president Pedro Proença has also said that the federation wants Ronaldo to return to the national team once the matter is resolved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ronaldo had earlier apologised to his teammates and fans in a social media post, while reiterating his availability for selection after serving the punishment. Portuguese FA president Pedro Proença has also said that the federation wants Ronaldo to return to the national team once the matter is resolved. {{/usCountry}}

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Portugal will next face Denmark at home on November 14, followed by a match against Wales in Cardiff on November 18. It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will feature in either fixture. Both matches are part of Portugal's Nations League Group D campaign.

Portugal have already qualified for the knockout stage.