Cristiano Ronaldo: The records he leaves behind in Portugal colours

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable career with Portugal that spanned more than two decades. In a social media announcement on Thursday, the 41-year-old confirmed that he would relinquish Portugal's iconic No. 7 jersey after the November international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football (REUTERS)

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Since making his debut in August 2003, coming on as a substitute for Luis Figo against Kazakhstan, Ronaldo has gone on to become Portugal's captain, leading scorer and most recognisable sporting icon. He bows out with 234 appearances and 146 goals for his country -- both all-time records in men's international football.

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His international career took him to six FIFA World Cups and six European Championships. He scored at every World Cup he featured in and at five of the six Euros.

Ronaldo's last appearance for Portugal came against Wales in the UEFA Nations League on September 25. A dispute involving coach Jorge Jesus during the international break had raised questions over his immediate future with the national team. Although a return had been expected later this month, Ronaldo has now brought those questions to an end by announcing his retirement.

As Ronaldo steps away from the international stage, we take a look at the records he leaves behind.

International football records

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{{^usCountry}} Most goals: 146 goals in 234 appearances. Lionel Messi is next with 125. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most goals: 146 goals in 234 appearances. Lionel Messi is next with 125. {{/usCountry}}

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Most caps: 234. He took the record in March 2023, passing Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa.

Six World Cups: He was the first player to score at six World Cups, with his goal against Uzbekistan this summer. He is also the only other player, apart from Messi, to have featured in at least one game across six World Cup tournaments.

Euro Cup: He is the first player to feature in six European Championships, spanning 2004 to 2024.

Most Euro goals: 14, five clear of Michel Platini. He also holds the record for most goals in a single edition (11 in 2021)

Euro streak: He scored at five straight Euros from 2004 to 2020.

Portugal records

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All-time top scorer: With 146 goals, Ronaldo is 99 clear of Pauleta, who is second on 47.

Most caps: 234.

World Cup goals: 11, the most by a Portuguese player. He passed Eusebio’s nine this summer.

Trophies

Euro 2016 as captain, Portugal’s first major title.

Nations League 2019.

Nations League 2025.