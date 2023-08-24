Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How 2 'GOATS' have fared since blockbuster exits from European football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two finest footballers ever to grace the pitch, dominated European football for more than a decade. Their iconic rivalry reached its peak during their stay in Spain. With his move away to Italy in 2018, Ronaldo’s enticing duel with the Argentine came to an end. The legendary Portuguese footballer, eventually, left Europe to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in December last year.

After exiting European football, Ronaldo and Messi have succeeded in winning trophies this season. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Messi also capped off his journey in European football with a move to American club Inter Miami this summer. The two greats of the game may not be competing in Europe’s top-flight competitions anymore but it has hardly altered their performances. While both Messi and Ronaldo have lifted trophies this season, the Argentine’s impact has been a bit more effective, considering Inter Miami’s form.

Let's take a look at Ronaldo and Messi’s performances in their new clubs:

Cristiano Ronaldo shocked football fans after announcing his decision to join Riyadh-based side Al Nassr, last year. Having made 27 appearances for the Saudi outfit so far, Ronaldo has found the back of the net 20 times. Of the 20 goals, the Portuguese secured 14 strikes in 16 matches during the last Saudi Pro League campaign. Despite an impressive performance, Ronaldo failed to guide Al Nassr to silverware. Al Nassr earned a second-place finish in the domestic league last season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trophy drought finally came to an end earlier this month. The 38-year-old claimed his first title in Saudi after winning the Arab Club Champions Cup title. The fabulous victory also marked Al Nassr’s first-ever Arab Club Champions Cup triumph. Ronaldo scored a brace in his side’s 2-1 extra-time win over Al Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup final at the King Fahd Stadium.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi completed his move to Inter Miami this summer. The Argentine kicked off his journey in the United States with a memorable winner in the 94th minute of his debut game against Cruz Azul in July. Having played eight matches till now in Inter Miami jersey, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 10 goals. While Messi has not featured in Major League Soccer (MLS) yet, he has succeeded in winning his maiden trophy for his new club.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Messi guided the Herons to their first-ever Leagues Cup title this week. From struggling at the bottom of the MLS’ Eastern Conference standings to winning a historic Leagues Cup trophy, Messi’s arrival in America has certainly proved to be fruitful for Inter Miami. The side have been unbeaten since Messi’s maiden appearance. After excelling in the knockouts, Messi will now be aiming to improve his side’s conditions in the domestic league.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON