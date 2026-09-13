Roberto De Zerbi said sorry to Tottenham's furious fans after his winless side were booed off following their 0-0 draw against Everton on Saturday.

De Zerbi apologises to fans after Spurs' stalemate extends goal drought

De Zerbi's side have yet to score a single goal in four Premier League matches this season and Tottenham supporters showed their frustration at the final whistle.

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After the jeers had rained down from the stands, Tottenham boss De Zerbi said he understood the abuse.

"I'm sorry for the fans. They were fantastic today. It is normal, the reaction of the fans," he said.

Asked how he felt about the bleak start to the season after Tottenham splashed out more than £300 million on 10 signings, De Zerbi said: "It is not a tough moment. A tough moment was last season in Sunderland when we were close to relegation.

"Now is one of the moments in football when you are rebuilding a team.

"We played very well in the first 30 minutes then we lost energy because our physical condition is not the best. We are working for that."

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{{^usCountry}} Tottenham's miserable form has left them languishing just above the relegation zone after two draws and two defeats from their first four games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tottenham's miserable form has left them languishing just above the relegation zone after two draws and two defeats from their first four games. {{/usCountry}}

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Their only win and goals this season came in a League Cup victory over second tier Charlton.

Tottenham's lack of attacking firepower is a major concern and De Zerbi conceded they lacked composure in the Everton penalty area.

"We didn't shoot enough for the quality of the play we showed. We had to shoot more times. We went inside the area 74 times but we didn't create enough for the quality of the play," he said.

"We have to work for sure. We have to analyse the quality of the decisions but we made too many wrong decisions. I'm not positive and I'm not negative. I am realistic.

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"I have to analyse the performance and the potential situations when we could shoot and score with better decisions."

Tottenham only avoided relegation on the final day of last season and have finished 17th for the last two years.

Their summer spending spree was supposed to end their miserable period of underachievement.

But De Zerbi admitted his team lacked confidence as the game wore on, with the tense atmosphere in the stadium adding to their anxious display.

"I observed my players with a little less confidence in the second half and I don't like this. They need to understand that we are in the right way," he said.

"They are human. They are sensitive, they have emotions. My position is to help them and stay focused on the improvement we need to do.

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"If we play 90 minutes like we did the first 30 we will win many games."

smg/iwd

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

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