Accused of physically assaulting 2 women footballers, Deepak Sharma suspended by AIFF until further notice

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to suspend its executive committee member Deepak Sharma until further notice on Tuesday. Accused of physically assaulting two women footballers of Khad FC, Sharma was arrested by Goa police after the association of the host state lodged a complaint. However, he was later released on bail. Sharma is suspended for his alleged physical assault of the two players. AIFF Executive Committee has decided to suspend Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice.(ANI)

The players plied their trade with the Himachal Pradesh-based club in the Indian Women's Football (IWL) League second division. Sharma, who is the owner of the club, allegedly barged into the players' room and physically assaulted them on March 28. Probing the alleged incident, the AIFF panel asked Sharma to refrain from football-related activities before the conclusion of the investigation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: AIFF asks Deepak Sharma to refrain from football-related activities till conclusion of probe

AIFF suspends ‘physical assault’ accused

"The AIFF Executive Committee has decided to suspend Mr. Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice," the AIFF said in a release. According to a media release shared by the AIFF, the Emergency Committee discussed the 'IWL 2 incident in Goa' and complaints received from the players against Sharma. A meeting was held of the representatives of AIFF Member Associations on the same day. Sharma was called and heard for a few minutes before he was told to leave the meeting.

'Scared for their lives'

The two players mentioned in their complaint sent to the AIFF that Sharma was in an inebriated state and they were "scared for their lives". On Tuesday, the AIFF opted to dissolve the three-member committee formed on March 30 to probe the incident. The matter is referred to its Disciplinary Committee.

How AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey reacted

"The AIFF is determined to promote women's football in a safe and enabling environment and will take all necessary steps to ensure this. The case has now been referred to the Disciplinary Committee and will be taken up emergently," AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said. "The AIFF has taken all steps necessary to ensure the safe passage of the complainants to their hometowns and will continue to provide any support that might be necessary."