 Accused of physically assaulting 2 women footballers, Deepak Sharma suspended by AIFF until further notice | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Accused of physically assaulting 2 women footballers, Deepak Sharma suspended by AIFF until further notice

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 02, 2024 05:04 PM IST

Accused of physically assaulting two women footballers of Khad FC, Deepak Sharma was earlier arrested by Goa police.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to suspend its executive committee member Deepak Sharma until further notice on Tuesday. Accused of physically assaulting two women footballers of Khad FC, Sharma was arrested by Goa police after the association of the host state lodged a complaint. However, he was later released on bail. Sharma is suspended for his alleged physical assault of the two players.

AIFF Executive Committee has decided to suspend Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice.(ANI)
AIFF Executive Committee has decided to suspend Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice.(ANI)

The players plied their trade with the Himachal Pradesh-based club in the Indian Women's Football (IWL) League second division. Sharma, who is the owner of the club, allegedly barged into the players' room and physically assaulted them on March 28. Probing the alleged incident, the AIFF panel asked Sharma to refrain from football-related activities before the conclusion of the investigation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: AIFF asks Deepak Sharma to refrain from football-related activities till conclusion of probe

AIFF suspends ‘physical assault’ accused

"The AIFF Executive Committee has decided to suspend Mr. Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice," the AIFF said in a release. According to a media release shared by the AIFF, the Emergency Committee discussed the 'IWL 2 incident in Goa' and complaints received from the players against Sharma. A meeting was held of the representatives of AIFF Member Associations on the same day. Sharma was called and heard for a few minutes before he was told to leave the meeting.

'Scared for their lives'

The two players mentioned in their complaint sent to the AIFF that Sharma was in an inebriated state and they were "scared for their lives". On Tuesday, the AIFF opted to dissolve the three-member committee formed on March 30 to probe the incident. The matter is referred to its Disciplinary Committee.

How AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey reacted

"The AIFF is determined to promote women's football in a safe and enabling environment and will take all necessary steps to ensure this. The case has now been referred to the Disciplinary Committee and will be taken up emergently," AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said. "The AIFF has taken all steps necessary to ensure the safe passage of the complainants to their hometowns and will continue to provide any support that might be necessary."

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On