AIFF asks Deepak Sharma to refrain from football-related activities till conclusion of probe

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 06:29 PM IST

The development came after two female footballers of Khad FC lodged a complaint with AIFF competitions committee over alleged physical assault by its official.

All India Football Federation on Saturday asked its executive committee member Deepak Sharma to refrain from football-related activities till conclusion of probe into the alleged physical assault case, PTI reported. The AIFF also formed a three-member committee to investigate incidents of alleged physical assault and harassment on women footballers by the official.

The development came after union minister for youth affairs and sports, Anurag Thakur, on Saturday urged to take legal action against its executive committee member Deepak Sharma following accusations in the assault case.

In a post on X, Anurag Thakur wrote, “The ministry of Sports has taken a serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women's League in Goa. All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of our footballers. The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority.”

The development came after two female footballers of Khad FC lodged a complaint with the AIFF’s competitions committee on Friday over alleged physical assault by its official Deepak Sharma. In their complaint, the women footballers alleged they had gone to their rooms after dinner to boil eggs. However, the AIFF official stormed into their rooms, slapped and assaulted them physically.

The players said that Sharma was intoxicated and had alcohol with him when Khad FC travelled from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi before the league. "He was drinking in front of us", the footballers said.

Following their complaint, officials from the Goa Football Association (GFA) visited the team at their hotel. "I take full responsibility for the girls and will ensure they are safely escorted to their homes. There will be no issues," manager Nanalita Sharma said.

Earlier in January, the AIFF constituted the Internal Complaints Committee under the provision of Chapter II (4.1) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 to look into matters concerning similar cases.

