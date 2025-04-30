Dembele strike helps PSG cap off a good night

Kolkata: Ousmane Dembele’s goal separates the sides so Arsenal will not stop believing. Against a team that is possibly the best in Europe now, Arsenal had their moments and, by Luis Enrique’s admission, Paris St-Germain (PSG) needed a “titan” in goal. Equally, Arsenal will acknowledge that PSG could have trebled the margin and how polished they were in the opening 30 minutes of this Champions League semi-final. Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their first goal. (REUTERS)

So slick, so full of Parisian finesse was PSG that their supporters could light flares by the fourth minute. Dembele’s shinned volley was the 26th touch by a PSG player, the most for the team in the Champions League since 2003-04. When Khvicha Kvaratskhelia found Dembele, after the latter had easily motored down the middle, Fabian Ruiz, the only outfield player who did not touch the ball, made a run that occupied Arsenal’s inner defence. That and Declan Rice leaving his position to help Jurrien Timber, given a tough time by Kvaratskhelia on the left, freed Dembele.

Dembele’s goal against Liverpool had come from a similar build-up. Then it was Bradley Barcola on the right who had helped him. Dembele can drop deep leaving opponents guessing whether they should risk losing their shape in following him. Given the freedom to roam the pitch, Dembele ghosted into where his full backs would be, was part of the midfield double pivot and would drift inside to make space for overlapping runs.

All of these when he was not a false nine that is. In that role, he often triggered the press and so good were PSG at swarming Arsenal that David Raya was often forced to launch the ball. The transformation from when PSG forwards shirked defensive duties is complete.

This was Dembele’s first goal in seven matches but that his tally stands at 25 goals in his last 25 matches in all competitions tells you how prolific he has been for most of the year.

“Bring your boots,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had asked, urging supporters to make it as difficult as possible for PSG. They tried. “Arsenal, Arsenal” Emirates roared with Arsene Wenger and Ian Wright in the house. Ask anyone who has been there and they will tell you that it is a growl that rises from the bowels of the stadium into the sky. “It is difficult to play in that atmosphere which was incredible,” said Enrique.

The early goal helped, the PSG coach said, but play PSG did. Marquinhos tested Raya with a header via an Achraf Hakimi delivery, Kvaratskhelia nearly wriggled past three before Timber’s arm brought him down but the referee said no penalty. Dembele found Desire Doué, again Ruiz making a run that distracted Arsenal, whose shot Raya saved. Then Kvaratskhelia’s shot was saved by Raya.

It brought back memories of Italy dominating Germany in the 2006 World Cup semi-final. After the quarter-final, Gennaro Gattuso was asked if Italy would find the atmosphere in Dortmund intimidating and the midfielder had said that it wouldn’t matter once they were on the pitch. Like Germany that night, Arsenal were denied the ball. After 15 minutes, PSG had 67% possession, their passing accuracy after 30 minutes was 90%, Arsenal’s 70%. All this against a team that had not lost the last 18 European home matches.

PSG were among those Arsenal had defeated. This will be different, Enrique had said. It showed. PSG pressed hungrily and were compact in defence both of which complemented a squad brimming with technical and tactical excellence. This is a team where everyone knows what to do and what their mates will do. There were times when Ruiz was centre-forward and when PSG once broke from an Arsenal corner-kick, it was led by Hakimi, the right-back who was momentarily on the left.

But this is Arsenal. Not every team can beat Real Madrid 5-1 and after being second-best for most of the first half, Bukayo Saka dribbled in the penalty area and nearly found Gabriel Martinelli. The impressive Myles Lewis-Skelly did with a reverse pass but Martinelli was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma. The PSG goalie’s difficulties with aerial balls are documented – Mikel Merino’s strike, scratched for being off-side, was one –as is his limited passing range. But on Tuesday, his shot-stopping skills were needed and in that he is second to none. Ask Leandro Trossard whose shot he saved in the second half.

Arsenal began the second half like they had ended the first, on a strong note. But gradually, PSG, led by their midfield trio, wrested back control. Barcola and Goncalo Ramos linked up well in the 83rd before Barcola shot wide. One minute later, Ramos, latching on to a raking ball from Marquinhos, hit the horizontal.

“We looked Arsenal in the eye, we put in the work, played our football and we won,” said Ramos. Arteta is right. Arsenal will “need to do something special in Paris.”